Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Wisconsin

Wisconsin jobs hit record high as unemployment nears record lows

The nation's economy has been seeing job gains for more than 2 years.

BIZ-JOBS-GET
A man walks past a "now hiring" sign posted outside of a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia, in June 2022.
Olivier Douliery / AFP / TNS
By Sarah Lehr / Wisconsin Public Radio
Today at 11:00 AM

Wisconsin's labor force is continuing its post-pandemic expansion, the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows.

The total of number of nonfarm-related jobs across Wisconsin grew to more than 3 million as of June 2023.

That's a record high and an increase of about 52,900 jobs compared to a year prior, according to an analysis of the preliminary numbers by Wisconsin's Department of Workforce Development. Since May, the state added 6,900 nonfarm jobs, the estimate shows.

"Businesses continue to hire and those that do get laid off aren't laid off for very long, so it's pretty strong jobs market still here in Wisconsin," Dennis Winters, DWD's chief economist, said Thursday, July 20.

Wisconsin's unemployment rate kept hovering near record lows last month at 2.5 percent. Nationally, the unemployment rate was 3.6 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

A pattern of job gains continued across the country as well, with more than 209,000 jobs added nationwide in June, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated. The U.S. economy has been consistently adding jobs each month for the last two and a half years, although June's nationwide figures represent a slower pace of growth.

BLS data on nonfarm jobs represents the total number of workers on the payroll at private-sector businesses and many government agencies. Someone working two jobs at once could show up twice in the data.

Wisconsin Public Radio can be heard locally on 91.3 KUWS-FM and at wpr.org.

Wisconsin Public Radio, © Copyright 2023, Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Educational Communications Board.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
Wisconsin State Capitol Spring FILE.jpg
Wisconsin
With some bipartisan support, Republican lawmakers bring back tax break for retirees
3d ago
 · 
By  Hope Kirwan / Wisconsin Public Radio
Town of Sanborn_Bad River Reservationjpg
Wisconsin
State board wary of lending to Ashland County town affected by tribal tax ruling
4d ago
 · 
By  Danielle Kaeding / Wisconsin Public Radio
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for July 14, 2023
Jul 14
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
1947 clip from the Superior Telegram announcing winner of first annual Nemadji Women’s Golf Club Invitational.
Local
Dispatches from Douglas County: Celebrating women's golf and more
2d ago
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Government Center in Superior.jpg
Local
DA: Superior commission violated open meetings law
6d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Three people stand, smiling, arm in arm in front of a large lake. All three wear flower crowns and casual clothing.
Arts and Entertainment
FinnFest makes 5-year commitment to Duluth
5h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Police search woods.
Local
Suspect arrested in 'possible knifing' near Superior youth ballgame
2d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports