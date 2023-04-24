99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Wisconsin

When should a criminal past be wiped from public view? Revived Wisconsin bill would change criteria

The plan would let people ask a court to expunge their records regardless of how old they were when they committed a crime.

Gavel
iStock
By Sarah Lehr / Wisconsin Public Radio
Today at 4:00 PM

A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is reviving a proposal that would change Wisconsin's criteria for wiping a past criminal conviction from public view.

Currently, state law only allows someone to ask a judge for expungement if the crime was committed before they turned 25. That age requirement would be removed under a bill sponsored by Republican state Rep. David Steffen of Green Bay.

At a public hearing on the plan, Steffen said "arbitrary" limits shouldn't stop people with criminal histories from turning over a new leaf.

"An individual that is trying to get back into work, we want them to do that whether their crime was committed as a 17-year-old or a 27-year-old," he told the Senate's Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety.

While the proposal would remove the current age limit, it would also make certain crimes — including stalking, violating a domestic abuse restraining order, criminal trespass, criminal damage to a business and traffic offenses — ineligible for expungement.

ADVERTISEMENT

And, as is the case under the current law, expungement would only be possible for crimes other than violent felonies if someone has no other past felony convictions.

Someone would need to wait at least year after completing their sentence before applying for expungement. That includes completing community supervision and paying any outstanding court fees and restitution.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
A school bus lies on its side after a crash
Local
Superior school bus involved in crash
No students were on board at the time; no injuries were reported.
April 24, 2023 03:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Government Center in Superior.
Local
Douglas County allows ATVs in parks
Recreational vehicles will be allowed wherever highway vehicles can go in county parks and campgrounds.
April 24, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Spartan logo_4.jpg
Local
Student brings loaded gun into Superior High School
Superintendent Amy Starzecki said quick action by a student, administrators and police led to the gun being secured and the student removed.
April 24, 2023 12:35 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
042523.N.ST.Passero 3.JPG
Local
Countdown begins for Superior author's book release
The autobiography “Patricia,” set to come out in June, will fulfill a decades-long dream. Superior native and former educator Pat Passero, 74, has wanted to be a published author since the age of 6.
April 23, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Two people play pinball.
Local
Northlandia: Pinball duo fix machines, build community
A small but enthusiastic group of players meet every week to play and compete.
April 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Douglas County Past graphic
Local
Douglas County Past: South Superior man plans auto trip around the world; Swans flock to St. Louis bay
From the April 24, 1928 Telegram: "Mr. Isaacson ... left Shanghai, China on March 26 for Manila on the steamship President Cleveland of the Dollar line, his special super-Ford model T perched on the rear deck where it was already to go the minute the boat docked."
April 21, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for April 21, 2023
As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.
April 21, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
2908154+102116.n.st_.Tow_.jpg
Local
Committee approves tow fee increase in Superior
A contract tow would cost $127 and storage fees would increase to $37 per day. The proposal will advance to the city council for a vote.
April 21, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Gotta Be Superior.jpg
Local
Tourism group hosts Gotta Be Superior launch party
See how the new brand for Superior tourism came together during the event at the Bong Center
April 21, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Professional football players walk into gym.
Local
Dispatches from Douglas County: Olympians and Packers and more -- oh my!
Read the latest news in the Dispatches from Douglas County newsletter published every Friday.
April 21, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten

Backers include employer groups, seeking clarity and expanded workforce

The bill specifies that employers cannot use an expunged conviction as a basis for denying someone a job. It also states that expunged convictions can't disqualify someone from professional licensing.

That gives businesses a clear directive and will result in more people having a shot at good jobs, Steffen argued.

"When there is a lack of specificity, a lack of clarity, it opens up liability," he said.

Along with the American Civil Liberties Union and the Wisconsin State Public Defender, supporters of the legislation include the conservative Badger Institute and employer groups like Wisconsin Independent Businesses, according to written testimony submitted before a public hearing this month.

Previous versions of the proposal have cleared Wisconsin's Assembly, but languished in the Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

But, Steffen told the Senate's Judiciary Committee he's optimistic about the bill's chances in the current session.

"I told the Assembly, 'Don't do anything with this ... until we make some movement and actually get it out of the Senate,'" he said.

Ryan Berry is hopeful, as well. He was sentenced at age 26 in Wisconsin after pleading guilty to charges related to a theft he committed at 25. That left him just outside Wisconsin's age limit for expungement.

Berry said he recovered from addiction while in jail, and takes full responsibility for the impact of his crimes. Now, the 34-old-old owns a chimney repair business in Kansas, where he lives with his wife and two children.

"I like to consider myself kind of as living the American dream," he said in an interview with Wisconsin Public Radio.

Still, Berry felt his past was unresolved, so he reached out to an attorney and learned he wouldn't qualify for expungement in Wisconsin.

Changes would take effect retroactively, include people who didn't ask for and receive expungement at sentencing

Currently, a Wisconsin judge decides at the time of sentencing whether to allow for the future expungement of a charge — a requirement that Berry said shut him out of the process.

"The law also states that the convict must ask for (the) possibility of expungement the day of sentencing," Berry wrote in testimony submitted to senators. "I was not aware of this law, nor would it have been on my mind as it was an emotional day preparing for my sentencing."

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposed changes would allow a judge to make the decision on expungement later on, once someone's served their sentence. Additionally, the revisions would take effect retroactively to include crimes committed before the legislation is adopted.

While details of the plan could be a work in progress, Berry said he hopes the final product will open doors for others who put in the effort to clear their records.

"This is making it so that they cannot have a job or that are making it so that they don't even get the first interview," he said of criminal records. "It just takes a single decision made in your youth."

Wisconsin Public Radio can be heard locally on 91.3 KUWS-FM and at wpr.org.

Wisconsin Public Radio, © Copyright 2023, Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Educational Communications Board.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
For sale sign
Wisconsin
Buying a home in Wisconsin has become less affordable for first-time buyers over the last year
April 24, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Schulz / Wisconsin Public Radio
wisconsin officers.png
Wisconsin
Wisconsin police officers honored as heroes
April 16, 2023 01:03 PM
 · 
By  Chris Vetter / The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for April 14, 2023
April 14, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Woman listens to people at a table talk.
Local
Community shares ideas for public art in Superior
April 20, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Girl holds a soccer ball as she's dressed in track uniform.
Prep
Blazing a trail: Spartans' McMeekin competes in two spring sports
April 20, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Player slides head first into third base.
Prep
Prep report: Northwood/Solon Springs routs foes in baseball, softball
April 24, 2023 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Students walk down ramp at prom.
News
Photos: Superior High School hosts 2023 prom
April 24, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Jed Carlson