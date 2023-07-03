Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Wisconsin

Tourism helped push state's rural net-migration beyond neighbors

After peaking in the 1990s, the rate of rural migration has slowed in recent years.

073121.N.DNT.ApostleIslandsCruise.C04.jpg
Passengers in a boat at rest observe the the mainland sea caves on Lake Superior near Bayfield, Wis. on July 11, 2021. Bayfield County saw more than 10 percent population growth from 2010 to 2022, according to a new report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Joe Schulz / Wisconsin Public Radio
Today at 7:00 AM

Wisconsin has led the Midwest in rural migration since 1980, bolstered in recent years by people moving to areas known for tourism as they near or enter retirement age.

That's according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, which found the pace of that growth has slowed in recent decades. The state's rural population grew by 18.2 percent from 1980 to 2022. But since 2010, it's only increased by 1.8 percent.

Mark Sommerhauser, communications director for the Wisconsin Policy Forum, authored the report. He said rural population growth in Wisconsin peaked in the 1990s before steadily slowing in the 2000s and 2010s.

Graph showing rural population growth in Wisconsin compared to other Midwest states
Contributed / Wisconsin Policy Forum

"Rural Wisconsin is definitely not growing as rapidly as it did, certainly, in the 1990s," Sommerhauser said. "There are parts of rural Wisconsin that are declining, but, overall, rural Wisconsin is doing better than most of its neighbors and most of its peer states here in the Midwestern U.S."

But the rural counties that have seen the most growth since 2010 are those dominated by tourism and summer recreation, according to the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of those include Sawyer, Vilas, Bayfield, Burnett and Door counties, which each saw population growth near or above 10 percent from 2010 to 2022. They also all rank in the top-10 counties for leisure and hospitality employment in the state.

From 2020 to 2022, Florence, Vilas, Adams, Burnett and Sawyer were the five Wisconsin counties with the highest net migration rates. All are considered "recreation counties" by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"It is clear that people at or near retirement age are a significant component of the migration to some of these rural counties, especially in the north," said Sommerhauser.

Graphic showing the tourism-focused counties that saw population growth in Wisconsin
Contributed / Wisconsin Policy Forum

For example, Vilas, Burnett, Sawyer, Adams and Door counties had the highest net migration rates among 55- to 74-year-olds during the 2010s, according to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Applied Population Lab.

"You have people who own summer cottages and second homes, and as some of these folks get near or reach retirement age, there is some share of them who are moving up there," Sommerhauser said. "I don’t think that’s the whole picture."

Applied Population Lab data shows Door, Adams, Sawyer, Burnett and Vilas counties also were successful at attracting 30- to 54-year-olds, but to a lesser degree than those around retirement age.

Sommerhauser said being tourism-driven appears to act as a buffer against population loss for Wisconsin's rural counties. That's especially true when compared to the state's neighbor to the south.

"If you look at rural Illinois, a very agrarian, agriculture-focused place, it is not a coincidence as to why rural Illinois has been seeing pretty significant depopulation over the last few decades," he said. "We are fortunate here in rural Wisconsin that we have, frankly, a little more scenery. We have some natural resources that are really appealing to people and draw people to some of our rural places."

ADVERTISEMENT

But some of the fastest-growing rural counties may face challenges in the coming years, as Sawyer, Vilas, Bayfield, Burnett and Door counties are all projected to have 41 percent or more of their populations composed of people 60 or older by 2040.

"As some of these communities age, and as more people at or near retirement age are moving into them, it is going to start to stress the demand for certain services up there that may already not be easy to come by," Sommerhauser said. "I'm thinking first and foremost about health care services — that's something that's going to be in even greater demand in some of these places in the coming years and decades."

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Government Center in Superior
Local
Boardwalk column: County, city offices closed Tuesday, July 4
"Both buildings will resume regular business hours Wednesday, July 5 at 8 a.m.," writes Lindsey Nelson.
July 02, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Lindsey Nelson / Douglas County Administration
Crews work outside cathedral.
Local
Superior cathedral prepares for centennial
A three-phase project will prepare the Cathedral of Christ the King for the next century as it nears its 100-year anniversary, officials said.
July 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
summer parade outdoors on small town main street
Local
Fun for all at 2023 Gordon Good Neighbor Days Parade
Here's some snapshots from a great day out.
July 01, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Clint Austin
FILE: St. Louis County Courthouse
Local
Attorneys, family prepare for Duluth trial in dismemberment case
A judge was asked to consider limits on testimony in the killing of Ricky Balsimo, while the victim's family expressed frustration over the trial's venue.
July 01, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Mayor, governor and senator talk after press conference.
Local
Wisconsin officials want Biden to fund replacement bridge
The $1.8 billion project to replace the Blatnik Bridge would benefit 42 states and nine provinces in Canada, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson.
June 30, 2023 02:03 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for June 30, 2023
As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.
June 30, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Douglas County Past graphic
Local
Douglas County Past: Longtime barber 'A cut above the rest'; Rockmont Club turns over flag raising rites
Headlines from Douglas County's past.
June 30, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
People wearing red white and blue patriotic themed clothing participating in outdoor parade
Local
Dispatches from Douglas County: Fourth of July weekend edition
Read the latest news in the Dispatches from Douglas County newsletter published every Friday.
June 30, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Man poses for a portrait
Local
Superior veteran honored with flag ceremony
Dan Knight was awarded a Silver Star, the third-highest military combat decoration, for bravery during the Vietnam War.
June 30, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Briana Fiandt / Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center
A white and blue cruise ship sails at sunset
Local
Cruise company to leave Great Lakes, sell ships
An American Queen Voyages ship visited Duluth twice this year.
June 29, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

Still, Sommerhauser said attracting retirees is often an economic boon for many rural communities.

"These people are bringing money, and they're bringing resources with them that they can spend in the local economies," he said. "That's really a good thing."

Wisconsin Public Radio can be heard locally on 91.3 KUWS-FM and at wpr.org.

Wisconsin Public Radio, © Copyright 2023, Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Educational Communications Board.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
blue "sale pending" sign on pole
Wisconsin
Wisconsin home prices have more than doubled over the last decade
July 03, 2023 08:43 AM
 · 
By  Joe Schulz / Wisconsin Public Radio
UWS aerial view
Wisconsin
UW reviews policy after SCOTUS rules against affirmative action
June 30, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Rich Kremer / Wisconsin Public Radio
Two women pose outside of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Illinois
Wisconsin
One year into Wisconsin's abortion ban, struggle over access continues across state borders
June 26, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Bridgit Bowden / Wisconsin Public Radio
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Crews work outside cathedral.
Local
Superior cathedral prepares for centennial
July 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Two grouse dance
Northland Outdoors
Book details Northwestern Wisconsin’s strange sandy landscape
July 01, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Optic yellow softball on grass
Prep
2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Softball Team
June 29, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Player poses with bat.
Prep
All-Area Softball Player of the Year: Raye is 'something special'
June 29, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb