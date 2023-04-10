99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Wisconsin

Report: Wisconsin flat tax plan would give over $100K in tax cuts to top earners

Evers, LeMahieu tax plans would have major effects on those who make more than $1M.

022522.N.St.Sup capital.JPG
The Capitol in Madison on Feb. 22, 2022.
Maria Lockwood / 2022 File / Superior Telegram
By Evan Casey / Wisconsin Public Radio
Today at 3:00 PM

MADISON — A proposed flat income tax by a top Republican lawmaker would give an average tax cut of over $100,000 to the wealthiest Wisconsinites, according to a new report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

Meanwhile, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' tax proposal would mean Wisconsin residents who make more than $1 million in adjusted gross income would see an average tax increase of nearly $40,000.

But it's unlikely either plan will pass, as the Republican co-chairs of the state's budget committee said in February they don't plan to pass a flat tax as part of the biennial budget. Evers has also called the idea of a flat tax a "poison pill" for the budget.

The GOP-controlled Legislature is also unlikely to approve Evers' tax proposal.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum has said that lower income earners would benefit more from Evers' proposal while a flat tax would likely yield more benefits for those with higher incomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In goals and approach, the two proposals diverge as far as almost any two major tax proposals in memory at the Wisconsin Capitol," the Wisconsin Policy Forum report said.

Even so, both proposals would have major effects on Wisconsinites who make more than $1 million in adjusted gross income, according to Jason Stein, the author of the report.

"They have this one similarity, and that is of focus on a lot of their changes on people at the very upper income levels," Stein said.

The average tax increase for that group under Evers' plan would be more than 20 times as large as the change for any other income group, the analysis found. For Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu's flat tax plan, the average tax cut for those who make more than $1 million in adjusted gross income would be more than six times as great as for any other income group.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Douglas County Past graphic
Local
Douglas County Past: Beer returns to Superior after 14 years; Police seek to ID body found in RR car
From the April 7, 1933 Telegram: "Hundreds were on hand to welcome the beer. Cars lined Third street for three blocks on both sides of the street. Hundreds of cars drove back and forth in front of the warehouse carrying persons who stayed up to celebrate the occasion."
April 07, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for April 7, 2023
As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.
April 07, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Child helps his mother cast her ballot.
Local
Dispatches from Douglas County: A roof collapse, local election results and our All-Area Boys Basketball Team
Read the latest news in the Dispatches from Douglas County newsletter published every Friday.
April 07, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
040723.N.ST.Whispering 1.jpg
Local
Douglas County church displaced by roof collapse
"Our building has collapsed; our faith hasn't," Pastor Tom Lindberg said.
April 07, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Government Center in Superior.jpg
Local
Douglas County Jail efficiency study takes step forward
The proposal now moves to the county's Administration Committee for approval.
April 06, 2023 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Telegram Community Calendar.jpg
Local
Community Calendar: SKYWARN training, Sip and Swipe cafe and more
To submit a calendar event, email editorial@superiortelegram.com or call 715-395-5000. The deadline is noon Wednesday for the Friday issue. Events are guaranteed to publish once.
April 06, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Government Center in Superior
Local
Superior council terminates two special tax districts
Tax increment district closures have added more than $75 million in value to the city's tax rolls since 2021.
April 06, 2023 11:15 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
2023_K-1-Winner Bonnie Strabel
Local
Lake Superior student takes first place in poster contest
Bonnie Strabel's One Water-themed poster will represent Wisconsin in the National Association of Conservation Districts in 2024.
April 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Fire truck
Local
Cat rescued from Superior house fire
A pet cat found in the home was revived and taken to Superior Animal Hospital for emergency care. No other injuries were reported.
April 05, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Government Center in Superior.jpg
Local
Boardwalk column: County, city offices closed on Friday
They will reopen Monday with normal business hours.
April 05, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Melissa Pratt / Douglas County Administration

Currently, Wisconsin taxes income at four different rates depending on how much people earn. The wealthiest residents — those individuals who earn more than $280,950 — pay a 7.65 percent tax rate.

LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, proposed a plan last year to establish a flat income tax of 3.25 percent for all taxpayers, regardless of income. He framed the idea as a "transformational" tax change, made possible by the state government's projected $7.1 billion budget surplus.

"This approach would deliver the greatest benefits to higher-income earners, who pay higher rates on their additional taxable income as they progress through each of the state’s four brackets," the report said.

Evers' plan includes a 10 percent state income tax cut for the middle class. Individuals making less than $100,000 and married couples or joint-filers making at or below $150,000 would benefit from the proposal.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The governor’s plan would also raise taxes on certain taxpayers, generally those with higher incomes, and would keep overall income tax collections essentially flat," the report found.

Evers' plan would increase state tax revenues by $257.3 million over the next two years. But it would also increase expenditures on refundable income tax credit payments to individuals and businesses by more than $300 million, which would "more than offset the higher taxes overall," the report found.

Meanwhile, LeMahieu's plan would decrease individual income tax collections by a projected $2.11 billion in 2024 and $5.06 billion in 2027 and subsequent years, according to the analysis.

"At present, neither the Evers proposal nor the flat tax plan appear likely to emerge as the final income tax package within the state budget bill. Yet there is also good reason to expect that lawmakers will send Evers a bill with a significant cut to the state’s current income tax as well as other potential tax cuts such as the repeal of the state’s personal property tax," the report said.

Data from Phoenix Marketing International found that Wisconsin has nearly 138,000 households that make more than $1 million dollars a year.

Under Wisconsin's progressive income tax, people who earn up to $12,760 are taxed at a rate of 3.54 percent, people with incomes between $12,760 and $25,520 are taxed at a 4.65 percent rate, and people who earn between $25,520 and $280,950 pay a rate of 5.3 percent.

In 1911, Wisconsin became the first state to implement an individual income tax. The Wisconsin Policy Forum found that Wisconsin’s top marginal rate ranks as the eighth-highest of any state in the country.

Wisconsin Public Radio can be heard locally on 91.3 KUWS-FM and at wpr.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wisconsin Public Radio, © Copyright 2023, Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Educational Communications Board.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
3358506+police-lights.jpg
Wisconsin
Elected officials, law enforcement react after 2 police officers killed in traffic stop shooting
April 10, 2023 12:53 PM
 · 
By  Danielle Kaeding / Wisconsin Public Radio
3403004+police.jpg
Wisconsin
2 police officers fatally shot in Barron County traffic stop
April 09, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Rob Mentzer / Wisconsin Public Radio
Janet Protasiewicz
Wisconsin
Janet Protasiewicz takes high-stakes Supreme Court election, flipping Wisconsin court's balance of power
April 04, 2023 09:35 PM
 · 
By  Shawn Johnson / Wisconsin Public Radio
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Douglas County Past graphic
Local
Douglas County Past: Beer returns to Superior after 14 years; Police seek to ID body found in RR car
April 07, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
040723.N.ST.Whispering 1.jpg
Local
Douglas County church displaced by roof collapse
April 07, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
101321.S.DNT.YellowjacketsReport.jpg
College
Yellowjackets baseball takes two from Bethany Lutheran
April 08, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
wild turkey
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota, Wisconsin so far avoid mysterious southern states' turkey decline
April 08, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers