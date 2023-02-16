Packers’ Aaron Rodgers slams NFL insiders: They don’t know s**t about me

Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance Tuesday, Feb. 14, on the Pat McAfee Show and called out some prominent reporters.

Prior to the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12, the NFL Network panel said that Rodgers would be starting his four-day darkness retreat on Monday, Feb. 13, which was not the case for the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

He said on the show, via Chris Mason of MassLive.com :

“There’s an inner circle and in my inner circle, nobody talks to Ian Rapoport to Adam Schefter or to any of those people,” Rodgers said. “Just stop with the fake news. I speak for myself and I will continue to do that. I have no problem with Ian Rapoport, Schefter, I think they’re really good at their jobs. When it comes to me, they don’t know (expletive). They really don’t. They don’t have people in my inner circle who are sources. I can promise you that. Anybody who would talk to them is not in my inner circle. It’s that simple. So I’ve had this plan on the books for four months, for the same time. When someone like that goes on and says something that’s not true it creates a story that’s (expletive).

“How many (expletive) narratives can come from one (Pat McAfee Show last week) where they didn’t even actually listen to what I said?” Rodgers said. “Or the intent? Or the tone? And again, nothing against Rapoport, but he doesn’t have anybody who knows legitimately what’s going on in my life. So for him to say something, ‘Monday through Thursday I was supposed to be in there,’ that was never the plan. It hasn’t been the plan for four months. So don’t make (expletive) up. I don’t have your number, you’re not gonna have my number, you do a great job, but not when it comes to my life, so stop talking about it.”

Sunday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the New York Jets have inquired with the Packers about Rodgers’ availability.

The four-time NFL MVP has been linked to the Jets, who hired former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator . Hackett was Rodgers’ coordinator in Green Bay from 2019-21.

