Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Wisconsin

Health officials urge parents to get their children vaccinated

About 90 percent of students had minimum vaccine requirements last year.

US-NEWS-MEASLES-EXPOSURE-LA.jpg
A vial containing the MMR vaccine is loaded into a syringe in this file image. In 2022, 82 percent of Wisconsin children under age 2 had at least one dose of the vaccine. Officials would like to see those rates increase.
Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times / TNS
By Corrinne Hess / Wisconsin Public Radio
Today at 11:00 AM

School has already started for some Wisconsin students, and health officials want to make sure children are vaccinated.

During the 2022-2023 school year nearly 90 percent of students met the minimum immunization requirements. That was a 1.2 percent increase from the previous year. But despite the increase, the state Department of Health Services, or DHS, says Wisconsin students are still behind.

"A critical part is making sure children are protected against vaccine-preventable diseases by staying up to date on school-required vaccinations," Kirsten Johnson, DHS secretary-designee said in a statement. "Healthy children mean healthier classrooms and healthier communities, and fewer days of missed school for kids and missed work for parents and caregivers."

Only 2.8 percent of students in the 2022-2023 school year were behind schedule, a 0.5 percent decrease from the previous school year.

Students in Wisconsin can have immunization requirements waived for religious, personal or medical reasons. Overall, 5.4 percent of students had a waiver for one or more vaccines for the 2022-2023 school year, a 1.2 percent increase from the previous year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Stephanie Schauer, Wisconsin immunization program manager, said the increase in waivers are mostly people with "personal conviction" waivers. She said the most people who seek waivers get at least some vaccines for their children.

In Wisconsin, childhood vaccination rates for the state's youngest children are slightly lower than before the pandemic. In 2019, about 85 percent of children under 2 years old had at least one shot of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, or MMR, according to DHS. Last year, under 82 percent of 2-year-old children had the vaccine.

"To me that's a concern, MMR covers the measles, mumps and rubella diseases and really is a key vaccine," Schauer said. "Measles unfortunately is one of those that really requires very high community immunity to prevent high-spread, spread."

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Women pose for a photo after treatment court graduation
Local
Douglas County Treatment Court sees continued success
Judge Kelly Thimm called new graduate Sara Brown "inspirational."
8m ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Empty mobile home park
Local
Douglas County OKs trailer park cleanup
Officials will seek proposals for asbestos assessment; asbestos removal; and demolition and removal of existing trailers on two trailer park sites.
7h ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
BlatnikBridgeC.jpg
Local
Wisconsin, Minnesota seek federal funding for Blatnik Bridge
Governors in both states are hoping to close the gap on funding to recreate the link between Superior and Duluth.
9h ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Douglas County Past graphic
Local
Douglas County Past: Nebagamon man wounded in France
From the Aug. 19, 1918 Telegram: "Priv. Tony De Leo, a member of Company L of the 128th infantry, was severely wounded in France July 19, according to a message received from the war department."
2d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
081823.N.ST.Solon Hopke school 1.JPG
Local
Dispatches from Douglas County: Catching up on the education beat
Read the latest news in the Dispatches from Douglas County newsletter published every Friday.
3d ago
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for Aug. 18, 2023
As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.
3d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Government Center in Superior
Local
Boardwalk column: Volunteers sought for Namekagon River clean up
The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 9.
3d ago
 · 
By  Lindsey Nelson / Douglas County Administration
A kid and a police officer slap hands.
Local
Photos and video: Kids, Cops and Cars at Bayfront Park
From squad cars to skill demonstrations, youth got to see the tools and talents that first responders have up close Thursday.
4d ago
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Man signs letter of intent while stakeholders look on
Local
Labor agreement planned for Nemadji Trail Energy Center
The project labor agreement will guide the planned construction of the 550-megawatt energy generation facility.
4d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
090922.N.ST.Princess lion finger.JPG
Local
Preservationists set parameters for Princess Theater roof design
The plan includes preserving apartments on the south side of the building and documenting historic architecture before structural repairs are done.
4d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson

Statewide, immunization rates for infants and toddlers vary wildly. Last year, Manitowoc and Ozaukee counties had child immunization rates of 89 percent for measles, mumps and rubella. But Clark, Crawford and Pepin counties had rates below 65 percent. Vernon County had an immunization rate of 48 percent.

Schauer said there is still some vaccine hesitancy, but access is also an issue for parents.

"One of the most important pieces is trust," Schauer said. "Is a parent trusting their health care provider to provide good, solid information about vaccines, and that is so critical."

School-required vaccinations are widely available at pharmacies and health care providers, including local and tribal health departments, across Wisconsin.

Children who do not have health insurance, or whose insurance may not cover vaccination, may be able to receive vaccines at no cost through the Vaccines for Children program. Parents and guardians can dial 211 for help finding a local doctor, clinic, or Vaccines for Children provider.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of June 30, Wisconsin’s largest school district, Milwaukee Public Schools, stopped tracking COVID cases. Masks are optional.

The COVID vaccine is not on the list of required school vaccines, although Schauer recommends children and adults stay up-to-date on the vaccine.

Over the summer, the seven-day average of confirmed and probable COVID cases has remained low and relatively consistent, according to DHS.

"Historically we have seen changes in cases counts at the beginning of a school year. However, compared to earlier in the pandemic, we have more prevention and mitigation resources available to reduce the burden of COVID-19 in school settings as well as more vaccine and natural immunity," said DHS spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt. "We do not anticipate at this time a sharp rise at this time and will monitor the situation."

Wisconsin Public Radio can be heard locally on 91.3 KUWS-FM and at wpr.org.

Wisconsin Public Radio, © Copyright 2023, Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Educational Communications Board.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
Student mental health.jpg
Wisconsin
Mental health of teenage girls has declined twice as much as boys
4h ago
 · 
By  Margaret Faust / Wisconsin Public Radio
A rendering of a new youth prison
Wisconsin
Closure plans ongoing for Lincoln Hills, Copper Lake as state board allocates funds for new facilities
Aug 14
 · 
By  Sarah Lehr / Wisconsin Public Radio
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for Aug. 11, 2023
Aug 11
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Players make tackle.
Prep
Prep football: Superior's youth shows in season-opening defeat
2d ago
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman
Team runs by coach.
Prep
Prep report: Tigers maintain dominance over Oredockers
2d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
cougar in Dultuh
Northland Outdoors
Cougar caught on video cameras in Duluth
34m ago
 · 
By  John Myers
blue-winged-teal.jpg
Northland Outdoors
North American spring duck count down
10h ago
 · 
By  John Myers