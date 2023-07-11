Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Wisconsin

Evers' budget vetoes leave state with projected $4B surplus

If the governor and GOP lawmakers don't agree on how to use the money, it could sit there until the next budget two years from now.

A governor standing in front of video cameras while being interviewed.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks with media members during a visit to the Government Center in Superior on Tuesday, June 20. The budget Evers signed July 5 left a surplus of about $4 billion.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Shawn Johnson / Wisconsin Public Radio
Today at 1:14 PM

MADISON — One of the biggest questions headed into this year's state budget debate was how Republican lawmakers and Gov. Tony Evers would handle Wisconsin's record surplus. Now that the dust has mostly settled, there's plenty of money left over.

Wisconsin began the two-year budget cycle with a projected surplus of roughly $7 billion in its general fund. Following the budget vetoes last week by Evers, the current projected surplus for the next budget is about $4 billion.

"There's still a massive amount of money that the state has in reserve," said Jason Stein, research director at the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

Neither side planned it that way, exactly.

The budget Evers presented to lawmakers in February would have spent more of the surplus on education, broadband , child care, paid family leave and a range of other government programs. That budget would have ended with gross balance of about $634 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

The budget Republicans passed in June would have spent more of the surplus on a massive income tax cut, including for people who earn more than $300,000 per year. That budget would have left a similar balance of about $588 million.

In the end, Republicans gave Evers less than half of what he wanted for public schools and zeroed out other programs altogether. And Evers used his partial veto to reject a GOP income tax cut for the state's top two brackets.

The end result leaves lawmakers and the governor with some of the same choices they faced when the budget debate began earlier this year. The trick is, they still have to agree.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
071123.n.dnt.FogShip1.jpg
Local
Photos: Floating through fog
The American Mariner freighter is a common sight in the port.
7h ago
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
Twin Ports Interchange Ramps.JPG
Local
Impact uncertain after human remains found at Twin Ports Interchange project
It's still on track for a November opening of Interstate 35 in both directions.
7h ago
 · 
By  Noah Beardslee
Government Center in Superior
Local
Energy-efficient streetlight proposal heads to Superior council
Grant funding could help officials replace most of the city's high-pressure sodium streetlights with LEDs.
21h ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Children and adult carry boxes of donated books
Local
Child fills Harbor House bookshelves
The 9-year-old collected 600 children's books for the nonprofit. Four generations of the family have given back to those in need in Superior.
23h ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Fifth-grade students from Four Corners Elementary School tour the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Superior on Friday, May 10, with water resources specialist Megan Högfeldt, center. About 300 students from the Superior School District visited the plant during a two-week period this spring. (Maria Lockwood / mlockwood@superiortelegram.com)
Local
Superior Council to consider cutting sewage rates
Mayor Jim Paine said improvements to the system and good budget performance led to him seeking a reduction for ratepayers.
1d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
DouglasCountyCourtroom3.jpg
Local
Superior man faces 6th OWI charge
He reportedly told Superior officers that he had 12 drinks that day.
1d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Cardinal feeds at feeder.
Local
Photos: Colorful characters flood feeder
Squirrels and a variety of birds make an appearance.
1d ago
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
Dog looks up in new play area.
Local
Off-leash areas pop up at Superior rinks
The gated sites have been seeing quite a bit of use, according to Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Linda Cadotte.
2d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
File: Pattison State Park.jpg
Local
Northern Wisconsin lawmakers react to state budget
The Republican legislators said their districts will benefit from higher school funding and shared local revenue, but they're disappointed Evers vetoed funds for state park and fish hatchery projects.
3d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Author looks over her book.
Local
Superior author's recovery memoir inspires readers
Lydia Noble's journey into sobriety is set on a canvas of Douglas County places.
3d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood

In his veto message to lawmakers, Evers suggested that by eliminating the bulk of the GOP tax cut, he had preserved enough funding for a budget do-over.

"I am giving the Legislature a second chance," Evers wrote. "I am using my broad, constitutional veto authority to ensure ample state resources are readily available for the Legislature to complete their work on this budget—to do the right thing, to rise to meet this moment of historic opportunity and responsibility, and to focus on passing real solutions for the urgent challenges facing our state."

At least early on, that prospect seems unlikely.

"That is never going to happen," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, during an appearance last week on WISN-AM. "We're not going to all of a sudden decide to spend the money."

Vos indicated that Republicans would try to override Evers' vetoes, a move he acknowledged was unlikely to succeed in the Assembly where the GOP is just short of a two-thirds supermajority. He also told conservative talk radio host Jay Weber that Republicans would send Evers standalone bills to cut taxes even if they're destined for more vetoes.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think that's exactly what we're going to do," Vos said.

Evers told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel last week that he won't sign those tax cuts, either for the top bracket covering income above about $300,000, or the next bracket down covering income above around $28,000.

Stein said that even with that political tension, it's still possible lawmakers and the governor could agree on at least some uses for the surplus, such as a deal to modernize the Milwaukee Brewers' stadium or one-time tax rebates rather than permanent tax cuts.

"All of those things would be kind of sustainable uses of the balance we have," Stein said.

Barring that, the billions left over from this year's historic surplus could sit in the state's general fund until the next budget debate gets underway in 2025.

Wisconsin Public Radio can be heard locally on 91.3 KUWS-FM and at wpr.org.

Wisconsin Public Radio, © Copyright 2023, Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Educational Communications Board.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for July 7, 2023
4d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
blue "sale pending" sign on pole
Wisconsin
Wisconsin home prices have more than doubled over the last decade
Jul 3
 · 
By  Joe Schulz / Wisconsin Public Radio
073121.N.DNT.ApostleIslandsCruise.C04.jpg
Wisconsin
Tourism helped push state's rural net-migration beyond neighbors
Jul 3
 · 
By  Joe Schulz / Wisconsin Public Radio
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Children and adult carry boxes of donated books
Local
Child fills Harbor House bookshelves
23h ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Fifth-grade students from Four Corners Elementary School tour the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Superior on Friday, May 10, with water resources specialist Megan Högfeldt, center. About 300 students from the Superior School District visited the plant during a two-week period this spring. (Maria Lockwood / mlockwood@superiortelegram.com)
Local
Superior Council to consider cutting sewage rates
1d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Author looks over her book.
Local
Superior author's recovery memoir inspires readers
3d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Tattoo artist works on hand tattoo for customer
Business
Walk-in tattoo parlor opens in downtown Superior
7h ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood