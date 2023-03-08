99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Photos: Superior High School Mock Trial team goes to state

The Superior High School mock trial team competed along with 19 other teams at the state competition recently.

Student looks back from desk.
Spartan attorneys Abby Gavin, left, and Claudia Fezzey look back from their prosecution desk while talking with their witnesses at the Dane County Courthouse before Superior competed against Lodi in their first case at the state competition on Friday, March 3, in Madison.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
March 08, 2023 02:08 PM

MADISON — The Superior High School mock trial team competed along with 19 other teams at the state competition on March 3-4, at the Dane County Courthouse.

The Spartans started the state competition as prosecutors facing off against Lodi High School. Members of the team are Sam Brill, Claire Farnham, Claudia Fezzy, Kaitlyn Forester, Abby Gavin, Gwen Hall and Jack Milliken.

Students take selfie in courtroom.
Spartan attorney Jack Milliken, left, takes a selfie with (from left) Abby Gavin, Kaitlyn Forester and Gwen Hall inside the Dane County Courthouse before Superior competed against Lodi in their first case at the state competition on Friday, March 3, in Madison.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Student attorneys sit at desk.
Spartan attorneys Abby Gavin, left, and Jack Milliken sit at the prosecution desk inside the Dane County Courthouse before Superior’s competition against Lodi at the state competition on Friday, March 3, in Madison.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Student makes a face as she points at time card.
Superior timer Sam Brill jokes with her teammates before the Spartans' case against Lodi inside the Dane County Courthouse at the state competition on Friday, March 3, in Madison.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
031023.n.st.MockTrial5.jpg
Superior attorney Abby Gavin, left, smiles as she leans over to talk with fellow attorney Claudia Fezzey at the prosecution desk while preparing for their case with Lodi at the Dane County Courthouse at the state competition on Friday, March 3.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Mock trial team gets ready for case.
Superior mock trial team, from left, Kaitlyn Forester, Sam Brill, Jack Milliken, Claudia Fezzey and Abby Gavin prepare at the prosecution desk for their case with Lodi at the Dane County Courthouse at the state competition on Friday, March 3, in Madison.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
Jed Carlson joined the Superior Telegram in February 2001 as a photographer. He grew up in Willmar, Minnesota. He graduated from Ridgewater Community College in Willmar, then from Minnesota State Moorhead with a major in mass communications with an emphasis in photojournalism.
