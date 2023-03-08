Photos: Superior High School Mock Trial team goes to state

MADISON — The Superior High School mock trial team competed along with 19 other teams at the state competition on March 3-4, at the Dane County Courthouse.
The Spartans started the state competition as prosecutors facing off against Lodi High School. Members of the team are Sam Brill, Claire Farnham, Claudia Fezzy, Kaitlyn Forester, Abby Gavin, Gwen Hall and Jack Milliken.
Jed Carlson joined the Superior Telegram in February 2001 as a photographer. He grew up in Willmar, Minnesota. He graduated from Ridgewater Community College in Willmar, then from Minnesota State Moorhead with a major in mass communications with an emphasis in photojournalism.