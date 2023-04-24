99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Photos: Superior High School hosts 2023 prom

The night's them was "Wish Upon a Star."

Students walk down ramp at prom.
Grace Hansen, left, smiles at her date Wyatt Culwell as they walk down the ramp during the Grand March at Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
Today at 6:00 PM

SUPERIOR — On a chilly evening Saturday April 22, the auxiliary gymnasium at Superior High School was heating up with dance moves as students cut a rug during the 2023 prom.

Students were introduced and walked the ramp during the Grand March before making their way to the dance, which was titled Wish Upon a Star.

Students wear slippers as they walk grand march.
Wyatt Franzen, left, and Majesta Fleck strut down the ramp in slippers during the Grand March before Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Students walk in grand march.
Nora Wells, left, is escorted by Kanayo Onwudiegwu during the Grand March before Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Students walk in grand march.
Sam Willie, left, escorts Melania Luostari down the ramp during the Grand March before Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Students walk the grand march.
McKenzi Branley, right, shares a smile with Braydon Hurtig as they stroll down the ramp during the Grand March before Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Students walk the grand march.
Aaron Larson, left, and Katrina Kimmes walk into the spotlight as they move down the ramp during the Grand March before Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Students walk the grand march.
Paige Johnson, left, chats with Tobin Hruska as they walk down the ramp during the Grand March before Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Students walk the grand march.
Julian Robbins, left, escorts Paige Mattson down the ramp during the Grand March before Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22. The couple was voted Prom King and Queen.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Students walk the grand march.
Trent Peterson, left, escorts Autumn Cooper during the Grand March before Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Students laugh as they walk the grand march.
Melody Young, left, and Alaina Edge laugh as they walk the ramp during the Grand March of Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Students walk the grand march.
Ryan Williams, right, is all smiles as he escorts Karli Williams during the Grand March of Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Students walk the grand march.
Madilyn Carey, left, and Tucker Briggs walk into the spotlight during the Grand March of Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Students walk in the grand march.
Koda Bosma, right, grabs a hold of Colton Cole as they walk down the ramp during the Grand March of Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Students walk in the grand march.
Bethany Roe, left, is escorted by Aidan Robbins down the ramp during the Grand March of Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Student dips his date during grand march.
Jack Rivord dips Samantha Dandrea at the top of the ramp during the Grand March of Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Students walk in the grand march.
Landon Holsclaw, left, and Ally Zembo get to the end of the ramp during the Grand March of Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Boy waves to crowd as he walks with his date.
Bradlee Mains, right, waves to the crowd as he escorts Jocelyn Dolsen down the ramp during the Grand March of Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Students walk in grand march.
Darrel James, left, and Kloe Zentkowski stroll down the ramp during the Grand March of Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Boys spins his date during grand march.
Foerst Peterson, left, spins Paradise Childs before walking down the ramp during the Grand March of Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Student sings during prom.
Abigail Betzler, left, sings "Dream a Little Dream" during the Grand March at Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
Jed Carlson joined the Superior Telegram in February 2001 as a photographer. He grew up in Willmar, Minnesota. He graduated from Ridgewater Community College in Willmar, then from Minnesota State Moorhead with a major in mass communications with an emphasis in photojournalism.
