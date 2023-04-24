Photos: Superior High School hosts 2023 prom

SUPERIOR — On a chilly evening Saturday April 22, the auxiliary gymnasium at Superior High School was heating up with dance moves as students cut a rug during the 2023 prom.
Students were introduced and walked the ramp during the Grand March before making their way to the dance, which was titled Wish Upon a Star.
Wyatt Franzen, left, and Majesta Fleck strut down the ramp in slippers during the Grand March before Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Nora Wells, left, is escorted by Kanayo Onwudiegwu during the Grand March before Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Sam Willie, left, escorts Melania Luostari down the ramp during the Grand March before Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
McKenzi Branley, right, shares a smile with Braydon Hurtig as they stroll down the ramp during the Grand March before Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Aaron Larson, left, and Katrina Kimmes walk into the spotlight as they move down the ramp during the Grand March before Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Paige Johnson, left, chats with Tobin Hruska as they walk down the ramp during the Grand March before Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Julian Robbins, left, escorts Paige Mattson down the ramp during the Grand March before Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22. The couple was voted Prom King and Queen.
Trent Peterson, left, escorts Autumn Cooper during the Grand March before Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Melody Young, left, and Alaina Edge laugh as they walk the ramp during the Grand March of Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Ryan Williams, right, is all smiles as he escorts Karli Williams during the Grand March of Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Madilyn Carey, left, and Tucker Briggs walk into the spotlight during the Grand March of Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Koda Bosma, right, grabs a hold of Colton Cole as they walk down the ramp during the Grand March of Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Bethany Roe, left, is escorted by Aidan Robbins down the ramp during the Grand March of Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Jack Rivord dips Samantha Dandrea at the top of the ramp during the Grand March of Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Landon Holsclaw, left, and Ally Zembo get to the end of the ramp during the Grand March of Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Bradlee Mains, right, waves to the crowd as he escorts Jocelyn Dolsen down the ramp during the Grand March of Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Darrel James, left, and Kloe Zentkowski stroll down the ramp during the Grand March of Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Foerst Peterson, left, spins Paradise Childs before walking down the ramp during the Grand March of Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
Abigail Betzler, left, sings "Dream a Little Dream" during the Grand March at Superior High School’s prom on Saturday, April 22.
