Photos: Superior High School class of 2023 gets photo-ready

SUPERIOR — “Squish in,” yearbook advisor Christa Kalin yelled to the seniors on the stage in Superior High School's Performing Arts Center. “If you can’t see them, they can’t see you.”

The seniors of Superior High School stood, knelt and sat as they came together for their class yearbook photo on Thursday, Feb. 2. Juniors Hailey Herubin and Josiah Payne each took shots from up in the seating area as the seniors posed under the stage lights. Students who purchase yearbooks will receive them towards the end of the school year.

Business teacher and yearbook advisor Christa Kalin directs seniors on stage at the Performing Arts Center at Superior High School as they get ready for the senior class photo for the yearbook Thursday morning, Feb. 2. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram