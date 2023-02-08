99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Photos: Superior High School class of 2023 gets photo-ready

The seniors of Superior High School stood, knelt and sat as they came together for their class yearbook photo on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Juniors Josiah Payne, left, and Hailey Herubin take photos of the senior class at Superior High School in the Performing Arts Center for the yearbook
Juniors Josiah Payne, left, and Hailey Herubin take photos of the senior class at Superior High School in the Performing Arts Center for the yearbook Thursday, Feb. 2.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
February 08, 2023 03:00 PM

SUPERIOR — “Squish in,” yearbook advisor Christa Kalin yelled to the seniors on the stage in Superior High School's Performing Arts Center. “If you can’t see them, they can’t see you.”

The seniors of Superior High School stood, knelt and sat as they came together for their class yearbook photo on Thursday, Feb. 2. Juniors Hailey Herubin and Josiah Payne each took shots from up in the seating area as the seniors posed under the stage lights. Students who purchase yearbooks will receive them towards the end of the school year.

Business teacher and yearbook advisor Christa Kalin directs seniors on stage at the Performing Arts Center at Superior High School as they get ready for the senior class photo
Business teacher and yearbook advisor Christa Kalin directs seniors on stage at the Performing Arts Center at Superior High School as they get ready for the senior class photo for the yearbook Thursday morning, Feb. 2.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
The senior class at Superior High School poses for their yearbook photo in the Performing Arts Center
The senior class at Superior High School poses for their yearbook photo in the Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
Jed Carlson joined the Superior Telegram in February 2001 as a photographer. He grew up in Willmar, Minnesota. He graduated from Ridgewater Community College in Willmar, then from Minnesota State Moorhead with a major in mass communications with an emphasis in photojournalism.
What To Read Next
Girls on bus listen to a man talk.
News
Photos: Spartans get snowy state send-off
March 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
people in costume jumping in cold water
News
Duluth Polar Plunge makes a splash for Special Olympics
February 18, 2023 06:35 PM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
FILE PHOTO: Composer Burt Bacharach poses with the Grammy award he won for best pop instrumental album for 'At T..
News
Composer Burt Bacharach dies at age 94
February 09, 2023 09:45 AM
 · 
By  Bill Trott / Reuters