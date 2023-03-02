99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News

Photos: Spartans get snowy state send-off

The Spartan girls hockey team is headed to the state tournament for the first time in 17 years.

Girls on bus listen to a man talk.
Members of the Superior girls hockey team listen to Superior Mayor Jim Paine as he gives them a pep talk in their team bus just before leaving to head to the state tournament Wednesday, March 1, as students, teachers and some parents cheer outside of the high school.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jed Carlson
By Jed Carlson
March 02, 2023 07:00 AM

SUPERIOR — A group of enthusiastic students, staff, parents and community members braved heavy snow and strong winds Wednesday, March 1, as they cheered on the Spartan girls hockey team before they left for the state tournament in Middleton.

The team loaded the bus at the Superior Ice Arena then followed a motorcade from the Superior police and fire departments over to Superior High School as fans cheered for them outside.

Superior will face Hudson in the first round of the state tournament on Thursday, March 2.

Fans hold signs as they wait as snow falls.
Students and staff from Superior High School cheer outside in the snow and wind as they wait for the bus carrying the girls hockey team to drive past the school before leaving to head to the state tournament on Wednesday, March 1.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Bus pulls up to fans outside of school.
Fans cheer for the girls hockey team as it pulls up to Superior High School before leaving to head to the state tournament on Wednesday, March 1.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Man films bus with his phone.
Dave Johnson, left, gets some footage of the girls hockey bus for iFan.tv outside of Superior High School before it leaves to head to the state tournament on Wednesday, March 1.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Girls listen to mayor speak on bus.
Superior Mayor Jim Paine, left, talks to the Spartan girls hockey team in their bus just before leaving to head to the state tournament on Wednesday, March 1.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Students stand in snow and cheer at bus.
Superior High School students brave the snow and wind as they cheer for the girls hockey team before it leaves for the state tournament on Wednesday, March 1.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

