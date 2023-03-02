Photos: Spartans get snowy state send-off

SUPERIOR — A group of enthusiastic students, staff, parents and community members braved heavy snow and strong winds Wednesday, March 1, as they cheered on the Spartan girls hockey team before they left for the state tournament in Middleton.
The team loaded the bus at the Superior Ice Arena then followed a motorcade from the Superior police and fire departments over to Superior High School as fans cheered for them outside.
Jed Carlson joined the Superior Telegram in February 2001 as a photographer. He grew up in Willmar, Minnesota. He graduated from Ridgewater Community College in Willmar, then from Minnesota State Moorhead with a major in mass communications with an emphasis in photojournalism.