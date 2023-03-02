Photos: Spartans get snowy state send-off

SUPERIOR — A group of enthusiastic students, staff, parents and community members braved heavy snow and strong winds Wednesday, March 1, as they cheered on the Spartan girls hockey team before they left for the state tournament in Middleton.

The team loaded the bus at the Superior Ice Arena then followed a motorcade from the Superior police and fire departments over to Superior High School as fans cheered for them outside.

Superior will face Hudson in the first round of the state tournament on Thursday, March 2.

Students and staff from Superior High School cheer outside in the snow and wind as they wait for the bus carrying the girls hockey team to drive past the school before leaving to head to the state tournament on Wednesday, March 1. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Fans cheer for the girls hockey team as it pulls up to Superior High School before leaving to head to the state tournament on Wednesday, March 1. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Dave Johnson, left, gets some footage of the girls hockey bus for iFan.tv outside of Superior High School before it leaves to head to the state tournament on Wednesday, March 1. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior Mayor Jim Paine, left, talks to the Spartan girls hockey team in their bus just before leaving to head to the state tournament on Wednesday, March 1. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram