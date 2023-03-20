99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Youth return to Douglas County government

Chloe Moen and Kathryn Kyle, high school seniors, are the first youth representatives to serve on the county board since 2019.

Chloe Moen sworn in by County Clerk Kaci Lundgren.jpg
Chloe Moen, right, is sworn in by Douglas County Clerk Kaci Lundgren on Thursday, March 16, before her first meeting as a youth representative on the Douglas County Board.
Shelley Nelson / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 11:29 AM

SUPERIOR — Douglas County is restoring a tradition of getting youth involved in government.

Chloe Moen, a senior at Superior High School, took the oath of office Thursday, March 16, to serve as one of two youth representatives on the Douglas County Board.

Moen said she’s also a dancer and twirler with Sterling Silver Studio for 15 years and is with the Douglas County Beef Improvement Association where she has been raising cattle and hogs for more than a decade. After graduation, Moen said she plans to attend college to study pre-veterinary medicine with the goal of becoming a large and small animal veterinarian.

Moen is the daughter of Supervisor Joe Moen, who has served on the board since 2015.

Youth have served on the Douglas County Board and Superior City Council periodically since 2003 under a program introduced by late-Supervisor Bob Browne to introduce youth to government. Browne also introduced a measure in 2008 that gave youth representatives a chance to vote on issues in front of the county board. And students on the board were encouraged to report on happenings in the schools.

The last time a student appointed to the county board attended a meeting was October 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sasha Achucarro, a Northwestern High School student, was the last student representative to serve on the county board.

“This is something I haven’t said in a while: ‘youth representative report,’” Chairman Mark Liebaert said.

“There’s not too much right now, since we’re on spring break,” Moen said before filling in the supervisors on Spartan successes in its winter sporting season.

Kathryn Kyle, a senior at Northwestern High School, was also appointed to serve on the county board, but was unable to attend the meeting Thursday.

