News Local

Young cooks serve up family dinner

The Superior Middle School Crockpot Cooking course runs for six weeks after school.

050223.N.ST.Crockpot group.JPG
Left to right, eighth grader Titus Skaggs, seventh grader Oliver Fulda, Titus' mom Amy Skaggs, eighth grader Connor Kelleher and his mom Katie Kelleher mix together ingredients for a sauce as they prepare slow cooker salsa verde honey lime chicken April 27, 2023 at Superior Middle School. Each family brings home a recipe that feeds six to cook at home as part of the Crockpot Cooking course offered after school Thursdays.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 7:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Dinner preparations were in full swing at Superior Middle School on April 27. Students chopped onions, tomatillos and jalapeno peppers. Tossed in oil and baked in the oven for a few minutes, the fresh ingredients were run through a blender to create salsa verde.

That, combined with honey, lime juice and spices, created the base of a sauce for chicken breasts to rest in overnight. By the end of the class, each student had a meal for six that they could pop in the slow cooker the next morning.

Welcome to Crockpot Cooking, an after school class led by special education teacher Tim Ingersoll and Tarah Nichols, a FoodWIse educator with the University of Wisconsin-Extension.

Twelve SMS students signed up for the free after school course, which kicked off March 23.

They received kitchen safety lessons and voted on what meals they would prepare during the first session. The winning dishes, provided by Nichols, ranged from Wisconsin chili and a broccoli chicken rice hotdish to an all-in-one breakfast bake. The next five Thursdays, students gathered to chop, bake, blend, mix and prepare the meals. They start each session with a mindfulness exercise, and, if time allows, compute the ingredient list for the next week's menu.

Ingersoll has been interested in launching a cooking class for years.

With parents working, students don’t always have a hot meal at the end of the day.

050223.N.ST.Crockpot chicken.JPG
Everett Kliegle, a sixth grader, left, smiles with special education teacher Tom Ingersoll as they weigh raw chicken for slow cooker salsa verde honey lime chicken at Superior Middle School during an after school cooking course on Thursday, April 27.
“I wanted to give some of them the opportunity to do something they can do themselves or do for the family, and make sure they have those skills,” Ingersoll said.

Funded by a $750 Title I grant with additional donations from Super One Foods and an individual, the program sends home enough food to feed 72 people every Thursday night. In addition to covering the cost of ingredients, funds were used to purchase four crockpots for students who didn’t already have one at home.

Most of the recipes have gotten positive feedback, especially the breakfast bake.

“My mom made me make it again, because my family ate it the night I brought it,” said sixth grader Kai Jezierski.

Instead of waiting and letting it cook all day in a crockpot, the family cooked the meal in the oven that night. That was an option available with that particular recipe, Nichols said.

“It’s been fun,” Jezierski said of the class. “I’m learning how to make things, and before this, I didn’t know how to make anything, and one day my mom came home with her dinner made.”

Clara Smith, another sixth grader, said she’s enjoyed everything about the class.

“I learned about a ton of new spices I never knew existed,” Smith said.

050223.N.St.Crockpot honey 2.JPG
Kai Jezierski, sixth grade, pours a cup of honey into a bag of marinade during a Crockpot Cooking course at Superior Middle School on Thursday, April 27.
Eighth grader Connor Kelleher worked on the salsa verde with his mother, Kate, who saw the class in action for the first time April 27. The eighth grader plans to find and test a recipe for Mexican soup.

“Start ‘em up early,” his mother said. “It’s really nice for the kids to be able to experience. Some of them might not cook at home.”

Oliver Fulda, a seventh grader, said he likes to cook at home with his mom. The class has been fun, and the chili recipe was an eye-opener for his family. Instead of using red beans, the crockpot recipe called for black beans.

“We changed that up and it made it a lot better,” Fulda said.

Ingersoll hopes to bring Crockpot Cooking back in the fall, and run the class a couple of times during the school year.

Students who don’t want to wait that long can sign up for a summer school cooking class, Around the Table, hosted by FoodWIse educators.

“We’re gonna take 21 kids, and we’ll have a waiting list,” Nichols said.

The class runs from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. for two weeks, June 19-22 and June 26-29. Registration is available online for students in grades six through 12.

050223.N.St.Crockpot.point.JPG
From left, sixth graders Kendrix Watnemoe and Everett Kliegle pick out spices for a slow cooker marinade with the help of Tarah Nichols, a FoodWIse nutrition educator for Douglas County Extension, at Superior Middle School on Thursday, April 27.
050223.N.St.Crockpot chop.JPG
From left, Superior Middle School sixth graders Aubrielle Hadfield, Kai Jezierski and Clara Smith chop ingredients for a salsa verde during the Superior Middle School Crockpot Cooking course after school on Thursday, April 27. The onions, peppers and tomatillos were tossed with oil, roasted and then run through a blender.
050223.N.ST.Crockpot oil.JPG
From left, eighth grader Connor Kelleher and Titus Skaggs look on as special education teacher Tim Ingersoll pours oil onto chopped vegetables that will be cooked and blended to make salsa verde at Superior Middle School on Thursday, April 27.
