Young artists battle invaders with winning posters, slogans

SOLON SPRINGS — Solon Springs students in grades 4-8 participated in the 2023 Northwoods’ Invasive Species Poster Contest, sponsored by Oneida County Land and Water Conservation.

This poster by Solon Springs sixth grader Sabrina Glassmaker won third place in the 2023 Northwoods' Invasive Species Poster Contest. Contributed / Oneida County Land and Water Conservation

Sixth grader Sabrina Glassmaker won third place in the contest, and 11 Solon Springs students earned honorable mentions — fourth graders Haedyn Bialka, Tori Schriner and Brynlee Jacobson; fifth graders Madilynn Zdyb, Jeremiah Tyson and Michael Priem; sixth graders Addison McCusky and Allette Guttormson; seventh grader Halle Johnson; and eighth graders Madison Jacobs and William Lane.

Sabrina Glassmaker, a sixth grade student at Solon Springs School, holds the third place ribbon her poster earned in the 2023 Northwoods' Invasive Species Poster Contest. Contributed / Becky Semborski

In addition to the poster awards, a number of Solon Springs students won recognition for their conservation slogans. They included the following:

fourth grade, Mila Breitzman, "It's Logs You Leave — Get Rid of Giant Hogweed" and Brooklyn Denham, "Floating Heart — Six Feet Apart";

fifth grade, Conner Benson, "Black Swallow Wort is a Bad Sport" and Jeremiah Tyson, "Yellow Iris Spreads Like a Virus"; sixth grade, Addison McCuskey, "Cut-Leaved Teasel — Worse Than a Weasel," Sabrina Glassmaker, "Cut-Leaved Teasel is Quite Evil" and Allette Guttormson, "Morning Glory Not a Pretty Story"; and seventh grade, Brody Hankins, "You Don't Want to Tussle with Quagga Mussel" and Penelope Burfield, "Let's Put the Poison Hemlock in a Headlock."

“I am so proud of my students, they did fantastic work!” said Solon Springs School art specialist Becky Semborski.

The contest traces its beginnings back to 2012 when it was called the Oneida County Aquatic Invasive Species Poster Contest. It has expanded over the years to include students from throughout Wisconsin and now targets invasive species in water, wetlands and on land. The entries will be displayed in the hallways of the Oneida County Courthouse during the month of June in honor of Invasive Species Action Month. More than 562 student posters were displayed in 2022.

Visit the Oneida County Land and Water Conservation website for more information and to view contest entries.

