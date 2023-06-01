99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Young artists battle invaders with winning posters, slogans

Solon Springs students highlight local invasive species for annual contest.

6th.allette guttormson slogan.jpg
A poster by Allette Guttormson, a sixth grade student at Solon Springs School, earned an honorable mention award and an award for its slogan in the 2023 Northwoods' Invasive Species Poster Contest.
Contributed / Oneida County Land and Water Conservation
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 7:00 PM

SOLON SPRINGS — Solon Springs students in grades 4-8 participated in the 2023 Northwoods’ Invasive Species Poster Contest, sponsored by Oneida County Land and Water Conservation.

6th sabrina glassmaker third place winner.slogan.jpg
This poster by Solon Springs sixth grader Sabrina Glassmaker won third place in the 2023 Northwoods' Invasive Species Poster Contest.
Contributed / Oneida County Land and Water Conservation

Sixth grader Sabrina Glassmaker won third place in the contest, and 11 Solon Springs students earned honorable mentions — fourth graders Haedyn Bialka, Tori Schriner and Brynlee Jacobson; fifth graders Madilynn Zdyb, Jeremiah Tyson and Michael Priem; sixth graders Addison McCusky and Allette Guttormson; seventh grader Halle Johnson; and eighth graders Madison Jacobs and William Lane.

SabrinaG (1).jpg
Sabrina Glassmaker, a sixth grade student at Solon Springs School, holds the third place ribbon her poster earned in the 2023 Northwoods' Invasive Species Poster Contest.
Contributed / Becky Semborski

In addition to the poster awards, a number of Solon Springs students won recognition for their conservation slogans. They included the following:
fourth grade, Mila Breitzman, "It's Logs You Leave — Get Rid of Giant Hogweed" and Brooklyn Denham, "Floating Heart — Six Feet Apart";
fifth grade, Conner Benson, "Black Swallow Wort is a Bad Sport" and Jeremiah Tyson, "Yellow Iris Spreads Like a Virus"; sixth grade, Addison McCuskey, "Cut-Leaved Teasel — Worse Than a Weasel," Sabrina Glassmaker, "Cut-Leaved Teasel is Quite Evil" and Allette Guttormson, "Morning Glory Not a Pretty Story"; and seventh grade, Brody Hankins, "You Don't Want to Tussle with Quagga Mussel" and Penelope Burfield, "Let's Put the Poison Hemlock in a Headlock."

“I am so proud of my students, they did fantastic work!” said Solon Springs School art specialist Becky Semborski.

The contest traces its beginnings back to 2012 when it was called the Oneida County Aquatic Invasive Species Poster Contest. It has expanded over the years to include students from throughout Wisconsin and now targets invasive species in water, wetlands and on land. The entries will be displayed in the hallways of the Oneida County Courthouse during the month of June in honor of Invasive Species Action Month. More than 562 student posters were displayed in 2022.

Visit the Oneida County Land and Water Conservation website for more information and to view contest entries.

HaedynB-ToriS-BrynleeJ.jpg
From left, Haedyn Bialka, Tori Schriner and Brynlee Jacobson, fourth grade students at Solon Springs School, hold up the honorable mention ribbons they won in the 2023 Northwoods' Invasive Species Poster Contest.
Contributed / Becky Semborski
4th.Haedyn Bialka.honorable mention.jpg
A poster by Haedyn Bialka, a fourth grade student at Solon Springs School, earned an honorable mention in the 2023 Northwoods' Invasive Species Poster Contest.
Contributed / Oneida County Land and Water Conservation
4th.Tori Schriner.honorable mention.jpg
A poster by Tori Schriner, a fourth grade student at Solon Springs School, earned an honorable mention award in the 2023 Northwoods' Invasive Species Poster Contest.
Contributed / Oneida County Land and Water Conservation
4th.Brynlee Jacobson honorable mention.jpg
A poster by Brynlee Jacobson, a fourth grade student at Solon Springs School, earned an honorable mention in the 2023 Northwoods' Invasive Species Poster Contest.
Contributed / Oneida County Land and Water Conservation
Brooklyn and Mila.jpg
Fourth grade students at Solon Springs School Brooklyn Denham, left, and Mila Breitzmann hold up the ribbons they earned for the slogans they entered in the 2023 Northwoods' Invasive Species Poster Contest.
Contributed / Becky Semborski
4th.Brooklyn Denham slogan.jpg
A poster by Brooklyn Denham, a fourth grade student at Solon Springs School, earned an honorable mention in the 2023 Northwoods' Invasive Species Poster Contest for its slogan.
Contributed / Oneida County Land and Water Conservation
4th.Mila Breitzman.slogan.jpg
A poster by Mila Breitzman, a fourth grade student at Solon Springs School, earned an award in the 2023 Northwoods' Invasive Species Poster Contest for its slogan.
Contributed / Oneida County Land and Water Conservation
JeremiahT.jpg
Solon Springs School fifth grader Jeremiah Tyson holds up the ribbons he won for his poster and his slogan, "Yellow Iris Spreads Like a Virus" in the 2023 Northwoods' Invasive Species Poster Contest.
Contributed / Becky Semborski
5th.jeremiah benson honorable mention.slogan.jpg
A poster by Jeremiah Tyson, a fifth grade student at Solon Springs School, earned an honorable mention award and an award for its slogan in the 2023 Northwoods' Invasive Species Poster Contest.
Contributed / Oneida County Land and Water Conservation
ConnerB.jpg
Conner Benson, a fifth grade student at Solon Springs School, holds up the award he earned with his slogan, "Black Swallow Wort is a Bad Sport," in the 2023 Northwoods' Invasive Species Poster Contest.
Contributed / Becky Semborski
5th.conner benson slogan.jpg
A poster by Conner Benson, a fifth grade student at Solon Springs School, earned an award in the 2023 Northwoods' Invasive Species Poster Contest for its slogan.
Contributed / Oneida County Land and Water Conservation
AddisonM-HalleJ.jpg
Solon Springs students Addison McCusky, left, a sixth grader and Halle Johnson, a seventh grader, hold up the honorable mention ribbons they won in the 2023 Northwoods' Invasive Species Poster Contest.
Contributed / Becky Semborski
6th.Addison Mccuskey honorable mention.slogan.jpg
A poster by Addison McCuskey, a sixth grade student at Solon Springs School, earned an honorable mention award and an award for its slogan in the 2023 Northwoods' Invasive Species Poster Contest.
Contributed / Oneida County Land and Water Conservation
7th.Halle Johnson.honorable mention.jpg
A poster by Halle Johnson, a seventh grade student at Solon Springs School, earned an honorable mention award in the 2023 Northwoods' Invasive Species Poster Contest.
Contributed / Oneida County Land and Water Conservation
Madison-Will.jpg
Solon Springs eighth grade students Madison Jacobs, left, and William Lane hold up the honorable mention ribbons they wonin the 2023 Northwoods' Invasive Species Poster Contest.
Contributed / Becky Semborski
8th.Madison Jacobs.honorable mention.jpg
A poster by Madison Jacobs, an eighth grade student at Solon Springs School, earned an honorable mention award in the 2023 Northwoods' Invasive Species Poster Contest.
Contributed / Oneida County Land and Water Conservation
8th.William Lane.honorable mention.jpg
A poster by William Lane, an eighth grade student at Solon Springs School, earned an honorable mention award in the 2023 Northwoods' Invasive Species Poster Contest.
Contributed / Oneida County Land and Water Conservation
Penelope and Allette.jpg
Solon Springs eighth grader Penelope Burfield, left, and sixth grader Allette Guttormson hold up the awards they won for posters and slogans they entered in the 2023 Northwoods' Invasive Species Poster Contest.
Contributed / Becky Semborski
7th. Penelope Burfield.slogan.jpg
A poster by Penelope Burfield, a seventh grade student at Solon Springs School, earned an award for its slogan in the 2023 Northwoods' Invasive Species Poster Contest.
Contributed / Oneida County Land and Water Conservation
5th.michael priem honorable mention.jpg
A poster by Michael Priem, a fifth grade student at Solon Springs School, earned an honorable mention award in the 2023 Northwoods' Invasive Species Poster Contest.
Contributed / Oneida County Land and Water Conservation
5th.Madilyn Zdyb honorable mention.jpg
A poster by Madilyn Zdyb, a fifth grade student at Solon Springs School, earned an honorable mention award in the 2023 Northwoods' Invasive Species Poster Contest.
Contributed / Oneida County Land and Water Conservation
7th.brody hankins.slogan.jpg
A poster by Brody Hankins, a seventh grade student at Solon Springs School, earned an award for its slogan in the 2023 Northwoods' Invasive Species Poster Contest.
Contributed / Oneida County Land and Water Conservation

This feature is part of the Telegram's efforts to showcase the work of young people in the community. For more information on those efforts, contact reporter Maria Lockwood at mlockwood@superiortelegram.com.

Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
