99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Workplace pill swapping leads to felony charge

A Duluth man accused of selling fentanyl pills to a co-worker made his initial court appearance.

DouglasCountyCourtroom3.jpg
Douglas County Courthouse, Superior, Wisconsin.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 9:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Phone messages between two co-workers prompted a felony drug charge against one after the other was found dead of an overdose.

Justin Arthur Ward, 37, of Duluth, faces one count of conspiracy to commit deliver fentanyl in Douglas County Circuit Court. He made his initial appearance Friday, May 12. A $10,000 signature bond was set for Ward, and he was ordered not to possess or use a controlled substance or drug paraphernalia without a valid prescription.

A man Ward worked with in Superior was found dead at his residence in Silver Bay, Minnesota. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was the toxic effects of fentanyl and amphetamine, according to the criminal complaint. Lake County Sheriff's Office Detective Christian Van Goertz forensically analyzed the man’s phone and discovered a substantial amount of drug-related activity.

Ward was one of the people who the victim communicated with about drugs, according to the complaint. The message history between the two reportedly spans from November 2021 until three days before the victim died in April 2022. The alleged drug exchanges involved the victim supplying “pinks,” the slang term for pink oxycodone pills, to Ward, and Ward supplying “blues” or “blue guys,” which refers to fentanyl in blue pill form, to the victim.

When interviewed by Von Goertz in September, Ward reportedly admitted that he sold drugs to the victim and acknowledged they would essentially share pills. It was normal for drug exchanges to occur at their Superior workplace, Ward told the detective, and the deals were frequently arranged by text. They would put pills and cash in each others’ work lockers to be collected later, Ward told the detective. He would also leave pills in a cigarette pack in the victim’s truck at work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ward told the detective that when the victim was looking for pills, he would send a message to a woman who would text another person for pills. Ward would then get the pills from the woman and sell them to the victim.

The class E felony carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. Ward’s next court appearance was set for May 24.

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS
DouglasCountyCourtGavel1.jpg
Local
Package pick-up leads to felony charge for Superior man
He is accused of collecting a package containing 32 pounds of marijuana from the porch of a bank-owned home.
May 15, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Former Superior hotel manager faces business theft charge
Money was counted daily, but not deposited in the bank, according to the criminal complaint.
May 15, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
2846809+Coast-Guard-Emblem-logo.jpg
Local
Coast Guard issues warning after laser pointed at laker passing through Duluth Ship Canal
The fine for pointing a laser at a vessel can reach up to $25,000.
May 15, 2023 10:50 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for May 12, 2023
As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.
May 12, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Duluth man charged in double stabbing makes court appearance
The altercation allegedly involved brass knuckles and a knife, the criminal complaint said.
May 11, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
wood gavel with American flag in background
News
Longtime Duluth con man pleads guilty to running fake law firm
The 73-year-old accepted payment from an Arkansas man who was led to believe his case was being handled by retired judges.
May 10, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
DouglasCountyCourtroom3.jpg
Local
Superior man faces homicide charge following overdose death
He allegedly connected the victim with his source to buy fentanyl.
May 10, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
3823274+police.jpg
Local
Two men hospitalized after stabbing in Superior
The men are in stable condition, and police are seeking information about the incident.
May 08, 2023 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
4473323+Police-Lights.jpg
News
Wisconsin deputy shot and killed Saturday. Suspect later found dead
It is the third western Wisconsin law-enforcement officer to be fatally shot while on duty within the past month.
May 07, 2023 12:13 PM
 · 
By  Kristi Miller / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for May 5, 2023
As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.
May 05, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
Woman holds rabbit in barn.
Local
Flea market to open south of Superior
May 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
05`623.N.ST.Poppies 1.jpg
Local
Poppy distribution honors fallen service members
May 15, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Man holds a painting of waterfalls by the waterfalls depicted in the painting
Local
Superior-raised artist's legacy makes it to the Smithsonian
May 15, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
DouglasCountyCourtGavel1.jpg
Local
Package pick-up leads to felony charge for Superior man
May 15, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Player catches ball as player slides into base.
Prep
Prep report: Hermantown edges Superior in 10 innings
May 15, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Softball pitcher throws a pitch from the circle.
College
Yellowjackets win UMAC softball title, head to NCAA tournament
May 15, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
1630466+deer.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Please, leave those deer fawns alone
May 15, 2023 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports