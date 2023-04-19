99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Work resumes on US 53 pavement project in Douglas County

Work also includes repairing concrete, repairing or replacing culverts and replacing guardrail from Douglas County Road M to the tracks north of Solon Springs.

041020.s.st.Construction.jpg
Crews set out cones as work begins along East Second Street in Superior on Monday, April 6, 2020. This year, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is making repairs to U.S. Highway 53 north of Solon Springs.
Jed Carlson / 2020 File / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 4:00 PM

SUPERIOR — Work on a $6.88 million project on U.S. Highway 53 in Douglas County resumes Friday, April 21.

Beginning at 6 a.m., the driving lane on both north- and southbound lanes of the highway between Douglas County Road M and the railroad track north of Solon Springs will be closed and the speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph. Side roads will remain open.

Construction on this aging segment of highway began in August 2022, and work includes:

  • Repairing concrete in the driving lane on north- and southbound U.S. 53 along the entire length of the project.
  • Milling and overlaying the shoulders and turn lanes along the entire length of the project.
  • Repairing or replacing culverts.
  • Replacing the guardrail around the bridge over the railroad tracks north of Solon Springs.
  • Replacing the concrete approach slabs on the south side of the southbound U.S. 53 bridge over the railroad tracks.
  • Placing pavement markings and rumble strips.

Chippewa Concrete Services of Chippewa Falls is the prime contractor. Construction is scheduled for completion in late May but is weather dependent.
For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region, visit projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest or projects.511wi.gov/us53dc.

Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
