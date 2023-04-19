Work resumes on US 53 pavement project in Douglas County

SUPERIOR — Work on a $6.88 million project on U.S. Highway 53 in Douglas County resumes Friday, April 21.

Beginning at 6 a.m., the driving lane on both north- and southbound lanes of the highway between Douglas County Road M and the railroad track north of Solon Springs will be closed and the speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph. Side roads will remain open.

Construction on this aging segment of highway began in August 2022, and work includes:



Repairing concrete in the driving lane on north- and southbound U.S. 53 along the entire length of the project.

Milling and overlaying the shoulders and turn lanes along the entire length of the project.

Repairing or replacing culverts.

Replacing the guardrail around the bridge over the railroad tracks north of Solon Springs.

Replacing the concrete approach slabs on the south side of the southbound U.S. 53 bridge over the railroad tracks.

Placing pavement markings and rumble strips.

Chippewa Concrete Services of Chippewa Falls is the prime contractor. Construction is scheduled for completion in late May but is weather dependent.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region, visit projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest or projects.511wi.gov/us53dc.