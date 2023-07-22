Woodstock Bay landing to close for construction

SUPERIOR — Woodstock Bay is closing July 31 for construction.

Located off Billings Drive at the end of North 28th Street, the plan for the rustic boat landing will improve access to the St. Louis River for nonmotorized vehicles.

The project will include overlooks and fishing piers, a walking trail loop, trees and native plantings, a pavilion and restrooms.

Bituminous pavement, porous pavers and other amenities are designed into the plan to protect the surrounding environment.

Nordic Underwater Services Inc. was contracted to perform the work on the $1.4 million project.

A portion of the project costs will be paid with a $250,000 grant from Wisconsin Coastal Management.

The closure is expected to run through Nov. 1, so winter access will be available.