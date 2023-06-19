Wisconsin's Joint Finance Committee OKs $400M for Blatnik Bridge project

SUPERIOR — Plans to replace the Blatnik Bridge got a healthy dose of funding June 13 from the Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee.

The committee authorized $352.8 million in general obligation bonding to be supported by the transportation fund. The committee also provided $47.2 million in segregated funds in the major interstate bridge program in 2023 and 2024 for preliminary work to design the project, do utility work and acquire rights of way necessary for construction.

The measure passed as part of the 2023-2025 biennial transportation budget.

“The Blatnik Bridge is a crucial infrastructure project necessary for the safe and efficient transportation of people and goods between Wisconsin and Minnesota,” said Rep. Angie Sapik, R-Lake Nebagamon. “This funding allocation is fantastic news for our region, and it will ensure that the bridge is reconstructed with the latest technologies, materials and designs to improve safety and longevity.”

The Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of transportation are working jointly to design and plan the project to replace the bridge with MnDOT serving as the lead agency.

The Blatnik Bridge is a critical link between Superior and Duluth and serves about 33,000 vehicles per day that travel 1½ miles over the St. Louis Bay. Originally constructed in 1961, it has exceeded its useful life. It has deteriorated to the extent that it now has a 40-ton weight limit and experiences regular disruptions and lane closures for inspections and maintenance.

So far, planning has narrowed the range of alternatives to two possible bridge alignment options and one interchange option, and the DOTs have applied jointly for $883 million in federal funding through the Bridge Improvement Program, created by the Infrastructure and Jobs Act in 2021.

According to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, the next phase of planning is the environmental assessment, which is required as part of the federal approval process.

Bonding approved June 13 could potentially cover most of Wisconsin’s share of the estimated $1.8 billion project planned for 2027, if the transportation departments are successful in getting the grant. Wisconsin’s share of the cost, which will be split with Minnesota, would be about $451 million, according to the fiscal bureau. If the project doesn't receive federal funding, the state’s estimated cost would be $892.5 million, the fiscal bureau projected.

Cost estimates for the Blatnik Bridge project make it one of the largest highway projects completed in the state compared to previously funded highway projects like the I-94 North-South reconstruction from the Milwaukee area to Illinois; the Zoo Interchange; the I-39/90 expansion from Madison to Illinois; and the I-41 reconstruction project between Appleton and De Pere, all of which exceeded $1 billion, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau. Given the magnitude and timeline of the project, the bureau said additional expenditures could be needed in the 2025-2027 and 2027-2029 biennial budgets to construct the bridge, particularly if a federal grant isn’t awarded for the project.

Sapik said she is confident the $400 million funding proposal is as good as “signed, sealed and delivered,” because Gov. Tony Evers talked about funding the Blatnik Bridge project when he delivered his budget speech in February.

“The allocation of this funding couldn’t have come at a better time,” Sapik said. “The Blatnik Bridge is a vital transportation link between our two states, and with this additional funding, we can ensure that it remains safe and operational for many years to come.”