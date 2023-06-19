Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Wisconsin's Joint Finance Committee OKs $400M for Blatnik Bridge project

State legislators authorized bonding for the bridge replacement project and allocated funds for preliminary work.

Blatnik2.jpg
The Wisconsin Legislature's Joint Committee on Finance authorized $400 million in the 2023-2025 biennial budget for plans to replace the Blatnik Bridge.
Steve Kuchera / 2019 File / Duluth News Tribune
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 9:38 AM

SUPERIOR — Plans to replace the Blatnik Bridge got a healthy dose of funding June 13 from the Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee.

The committee authorized $352.8 million in general obligation bonding to be supported by the transportation fund. The committee also provided $47.2 million in segregated funds in the major interstate bridge program in 2023 and 2024 for preliminary work to design the project, do utility work and acquire rights of way necessary for construction.

The measure passed as part of the 2023-2025 biennial transportation budget.

“The Blatnik Bridge is a crucial infrastructure project necessary for the safe and efficient transportation of people and goods between Wisconsin and Minnesota,” said Rep. Angie Sapik, R-Lake Nebagamon. “This funding allocation is fantastic news for our region, and it will ensure that the bridge is reconstructed with the latest technologies, materials and designs to improve safety and longevity.”

The Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of transportation are working jointly to design and plan the project to replace the bridge with MnDOT serving as the lead agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blatnik Bridge is a critical link between Superior and Duluth and serves about 33,000 vehicles per day that travel 1½ miles over the St. Louis Bay. Originally constructed in 1961, it has exceeded its useful life. It has deteriorated to the extent that it now has a 40-ton weight limit and experiences regular disruptions and lane closures for inspections and maintenance.

So far, planning has narrowed the range of alternatives to two possible bridge alignment options and one interchange option, and the DOTs have applied jointly for $883 million in federal funding through the Bridge Improvement Program, created by the Infrastructure and Jobs Act in 2021.

According to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, the next phase of planning is the environmental assessment, which is required as part of the federal approval process.

MORE LOCAL NEWS:
Appetizers pictured from a restaurant
Local
Dispatches from Douglas County: Lawn Beach Inn reopens, Archive Dive, Spartan softball and more
Read the latest news in the Dispatches from Douglas County newsletter published every Friday.
June 16, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Telegram Community Calendar.jpg
Local
Community Calendar: Lake Superior Day, Sales Around the Lakes and more
To submit a calendar event, email editorial@superiortelegram.com or call 715-395-5000. The deadline is noon Wednesday for the Friday issue. Events are guaranteed to publish once.
June 15, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
090922.N.ST.Princess lead pic.JPG
Local
Superior preservationists affirm need for Princess Theater study
The city's Historic Preservation Committee clarifies additional services the city council should seek before plunging ahead with plans to restore the historic Tower Avenue theater.
June 15, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson

Bonding approved June 13 could potentially cover most of Wisconsin’s share of the estimated $1.8 billion project planned for 2027, if the transportation departments are successful in getting the grant. Wisconsin’s share of the cost, which will be split with Minnesota, would be about $451 million, according to the fiscal bureau. If the project doesn't receive federal funding, the state’s estimated cost would be $892.5 million, the fiscal bureau projected.

Cost estimates for the Blatnik Bridge project make it one of the largest highway projects completed in the state compared to previously funded highway projects like the I-94 North-South reconstruction from the Milwaukee area to Illinois; the Zoo Interchange; the I-39/90 expansion from Madison to Illinois; and the I-41 reconstruction project between Appleton and De Pere, all of which exceeded $1 billion, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau. Given the magnitude and timeline of the project, the bureau said additional expenditures could be needed in the 2025-2027 and 2027-2029 biennial budgets to construct the bridge, particularly if a federal grant isn’t awarded for the project.

Sapik said she is confident the $400 million funding proposal is as good as “signed, sealed and delivered,” because Gov. Tony Evers talked about funding the Blatnik Bridge project when he delivered his budget speech in February.

“The allocation of this funding couldn’t have come at a better time,” Sapik said. “The Blatnik Bridge is a vital transportation link between our two states, and with this additional funding, we can ensure that it remains safe and operational for many years to come.”

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
What To Read Next
Woman examines historic items
Local
Historic artifacts make their debut in new Superior exhibit
June 18, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Douglas County Past graphic
Local
Douglas County Past: Bucket brigade saves Lake Nebagamon church; Tour Central Park history
June 17, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for June 16, 2023
June 16, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Appetizers pictured from a restaurant
Local
Dispatches from Douglas County: Lawn Beach Inn reopens, Archive Dive, Spartan softball and more
June 16, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Superior City.JPG
Sports
Superior City men's team clinches postseason berth
June 17, 2023 09:43 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Aerial view of thousands of runners lining up to race.
Sports
2023 Grandma's Marathon updates: Hall of Famer, first-time marathon runner among winners
June 17, 2023 12:06 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Man works on his bike.
Lifestyle
Duluth no-cost, volunteer-run bike repair shop riding strong
June 16, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine