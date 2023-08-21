Wisconsin, Minnesota seek federal funding for Blatnik Bridge

SUPERIOR — The governors of Wisconsin and Minnesota announced Monday, Aug. 21, that their respective departments of transportation have requested federal funding to help rebuild the Blatnik Bridge between Superior and Duluth.

More than $1 billion is available through the federal Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant program, which is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“This project is an effort that’s been years in the works, and in partnership with Minnesota, our departments of transportation are ready to take advantage of this federal funding to make the investments needed to see this project over the finish line,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a news release.

The Blatnik Bridge serves as a link between Superior and Duluth. Jointly owned and managed by WisDOT and MnDOT, the bridge provides a freight and commercial link to the Twin Ports and serves more than 33,000 vehicles per day.

“The Blatnik Bridge connects the Twin Ports communities and economies of Duluth and Superior — it provides a vital route for regional commerce, tourism and emergency services,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a news release. “I’m proud to partner with Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and out colleagues at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to rebuild and modernize this critical piece of infrastructure as quickly as possible.”

The bridge has reached the end of its service life and has experienced significant structural deterioration resulting in load restrictions. Officials expect to close the bridge in 2030.

“The Blatnik Bridge is overdue for an upgrade, and we are ready to act and no longer rely on regular maintenance efforts," WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said in the news release. “This federal funding will reinforce our commitment to invest in the existing infrastructure and rebuild this important route between our two states.”

Thompson said residents and businesses in the Twin Ports rely on the bridge daily, and closures and traffic delays for maintenance impacts livelihoods.

Each state committed $400 million to the estimated $1.8 billion project.

“The Blatnik Bridge is rated as Minnesota’s highest risk for service disruption and replacing the bridge prior to 2030 is a top priority,” said MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger in a news release. “A new Blatnik Bridge will improve travel reliability and freight access, reduce greenhouse gases and provide good-paying jobs for local residents.”

The Blatnik bridge is a major freight asset for the nation. Annually, 265,000 trucks transporting $2.6 billion in domestic goods and more than $1 billion in international goods from 42 states and nine Canadian provinces travel over the bridge that serves the largest Great Lakes port.

MnDOT and WisDOT have been working on plans to replace the bridge since 2020, and plan to reveal the recommended alternative for replacing the 8,000-foot structure in October. Final design work for is expected to begin in 2024 and construction could begin in 2027 if funding is secured.

“The updated Blatnik Bridge will foster regional economic growth, bolster our national supply chains, and strengthen the reliability of the transportation network that serves hundreds of communities,” Evers said in the news release. “We look forward to continuing our work with our federal partners and the folks in Minnesota to build the 21st-century infrastructure our states need to grow and succeed.”