Wisconsin legislators recognize sheriff's career in law enforcement

Retired Douglas County Sheriff Tom Dalbec received a Wisconsin Senate citation for his years of service.

Man on left leans over to talk to Sheriff in uniform on right.
Retired Douglas County Sheriff Tom Dalbec, left, chats with new Douglas County Sheriff Matt Izzard before a ceremony to honor Dalbec at the Government Center in Superior on Friday afternoon, Feb. 10.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
February 13, 2023 12:00 PM

SUPERIOR — Thirty years of service in law enforcement didn’t go unnoticed by newly elected representatives in the Wisconsin Legislature.

Rep. Angie Sapik, R-Lake Nebagamon, and Sen. Romaine Quinn, R-Cameron, were in Superior on Friday, Feb. 10, to recognize retired Sheriff Tom Dalbec’s service to Douglas County.

Woman talks at podium.
State Rep. Angie Sapik, R-Lake Nebagamon, speaks about former Douglas County Sheriff Tom Dalbec during a ceremony at the Government Center in Superior on Friday afternoon, Feb. 10.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Dalbec started his career with the Superior Police Department before moving to the sheriff’s office as a deputy. For 20 years, he served as the county’s elected sheriff.

“I think it’s safe to say that his impact has had a profound influence on how this county operates today,” Sapik said. “While I believe we’re lucky to have someone as qualified as the newly-elected sheriff, Matthew Izzard, take over, I do believe there is a somber note to saying an official goodbye for someone who has worked so hard for us for … three decades.

Sapik presented Dalbec with state and U.S. flags in recognition of his service.

Quinn presented Dalbec with a citation from the Wisconsin Senate in recognition of his service as sheriff, as a law enforcement officer, and prior to that as a member of the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard.

Dalbec took on difficult responsibilities to ensure all residents of Douglas County would be treated with fairness, respect and compassion, Quinn said.

Quinn said the citation was signed by himself, Sapik, state Rep. Chanz Green, R-Grandview, and president of the Wisconsin Senate, Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield.

Man looks over plaque he just received.
Former Douglas County Sheriff Tom Dalbec, right, looks over a plaque presented by State Sen. Romaine Quinn, R-Cameron, during a ceremony to honor Dalbec at the Government Center in Superior on Friday afternoon, Feb. 10.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Rachel Lang, a caseworker for U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., also presented Dalbec with a certificate of appreciation from the congressman who had another commitment in Chippewa Falls on Friday.

Dalbec took a moment during the short recognition ceremony to recognize members of his former staff in uniform.

“They made me look good, and I’m sure they’re going to make Matt look good,” Dalbec said. “They’re great people. They’re great workers. They do a lot for the community, and most people don’t see them or know they’re out there. They do a fantastic job.”

Man talks at podium.
State Sen. Romaine Quinn, R-Cameron, speaks about former Douglas County Sheriff Tom Dalbec during a ceremony at the Government Center in Superior on Friday afternoon, Feb. 10.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Man talks to media.
Former Douglas County Sheriff Tom Dalbec talks to the media after a ceremony in his honor at the Government Center in Superior on Friday afternoon, Feb. 10.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
