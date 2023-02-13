Wisconsin legislators recognize sheriff's career in law enforcement

SUPERIOR — Thirty years of service in law enforcement didn’t go unnoticed by newly elected representatives in the Wisconsin Legislature.

Rep. Angie Sapik, R-Lake Nebagamon, and Sen. Romaine Quinn, R-Cameron, were in Superior on Friday, Feb. 10, to recognize retired Sheriff Tom Dalbec’s service to Douglas County.

State Rep. Angie Sapik, R-Lake Nebagamon, speaks about former Douglas County Sheriff Tom Dalbec during a ceremony at the Government Center in Superior on Friday afternoon, Feb. 10. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Dalbec started his career with the Superior Police Department before moving to the sheriff’s office as a deputy. For 20 years, he served as the county’s elected sheriff.

“I think it’s safe to say that his impact has had a profound influence on how this county operates today,” Sapik said. “While I believe we’re lucky to have someone as qualified as the newly-elected sheriff, Matthew Izzard, take over, I do believe there is a somber note to saying an official goodbye for someone who has worked so hard for us for … three decades.

Sapik presented Dalbec with state and U.S. flags in recognition of his service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quinn presented Dalbec with a citation from the Wisconsin Senate in recognition of his service as sheriff, as a law enforcement officer, and prior to that as a member of the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard.

Dalbec took on difficult responsibilities to ensure all residents of Douglas County would be treated with fairness, respect and compassion, Quinn said.

Quinn said the citation was signed by himself, Sapik, state Rep. Chanz Green, R-Grandview, and president of the Wisconsin Senate, Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield.

Former Douglas County Sheriff Tom Dalbec, right, looks over a plaque presented by State Sen. Romaine Quinn, R-Cameron, during a ceremony to honor Dalbec at the Government Center in Superior on Friday afternoon, Feb. 10. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Rachel Lang, a caseworker for U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., also presented Dalbec with a certificate of appreciation from the congressman who had another commitment in Chippewa Falls on Friday.

Dalbec took a moment during the short recognition ceremony to recognize members of his former staff in uniform.

“They made me look good, and I’m sure they’re going to make Matt look good,” Dalbec said. “They’re great people. They’re great workers. They do a lot for the community, and most people don’t see them or know they’re out there. They do a fantastic job.”

State Sen. Romaine Quinn, R-Cameron, speaks about former Douglas County Sheriff Tom Dalbec during a ceremony at the Government Center in Superior on Friday afternoon, Feb. 10. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram