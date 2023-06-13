Weeping Willow makes the move to Superior

SUPERIOR — Weeping Willow, a shop featuring unique, handcrafted gifts, opened June 5 at 1307 Tower Ave., the former AJ’s Tanning/Bob’s Chop Suey building. The family owned business, which carved a niche for itself in Duluth, is setting the 1912 building on a new path.

“It was kind of hard to picture everything until we started tearing into everything,” said general manager Sydney Cannon.

It took a year of work, seven days a week, for the family to rehabilitate and retool the historic building. Cannon and her mother, co-owner Colleen Lampton, spent months pulling up five layers of flooring and removing roughly a million staples to uncover the original Maple floors. They found the historic tin ceiling above and painted it white to brighten the space.

Jacie Olson searches for a gift for her daughter's Cooper Elementary School teacher at Weeping Willow, a new gift shop at 1307 Tower Ave., on Tuesday, June 6. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

“Our entire family was born and raised in this area. So being able to find that kind of history and being able to restore it … to be able to bring life back into the original aspects of it ended up being something I was extremely passionate about,” Cannon said.

Becky Johnson of Superior, who visited the store Tuesday, June 6, appreciated the character the original floors and ceiling gave the space.

“I love it,” Johnson said. “I think it’s great. I think it’s a good addition to the stores we have on Tower Avenue.”

The one-stop shop features local items like Duluth-made Miel honey and Superior Seed Company seed packets. They also offer custom gift wrapping and curated gift baskets.

Lampton loves beautiful things.

“Looking at what other people are capable of making is just so extraordinary,” she said. “I just want to bring that beauty to everyone. There’s no place to go and just get a beautiful gift, you know, where you can actually touch it and feel it and see the quality of it. I love to tell the stories about the artists we have here, the areas that they live in and what their inspiration was for their art.”

Joanna Bishop, 5, holds up a bath bomb for her mother, Rachel, to smell at Weeping Willow, a new gift shop at 1307 Tower Ave., on Tuesday, June 6. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Jacie Olson was looking for a gift for her daughter’s teacher at Cooper Elementary School when she stopped by Tuesday.

“Super excited to have something like this in Superior, because it’s like where do you buy a gift last minute?” Olson said. “Everything is so cute.”

She walked out with a candle, lavender hand sanitizer spray and a sign to add to a planter.

Rachel Bishop and her daughter, Joanna, 5, were on the hunt for a teacher gift as well, for Joanna’s teacher at Cathedral School. The 5-year-old examined bath bombs and discovered a rack of finger puppets. They ended up buying a lipstick for Joanna, a lilac and sweet lemon diffuser for the home and a gift certificate for the teacher.

“Very, very cute,” Bishop said. “Lots of fun. Something for everybody, for sure.”

Strong base

Weeping Willow launched in 2020 during the pandemic.

“When we opened, there were so many small businesses that were struggling that a lot of people in the community decided that this is the year that I’m going to start shopping locally. And those are the people that got us through those first really tough years,” Cannon said.

That translated into returning customers and new products.

An array of mugs waits to be discovered in the back of Weeping Willow gift shop on Tuesday, June 6. Some of the shop's most popular items are goat's milk body lotion by Olive Drab, pasta and sauce gift baskets and a wide variety of candles. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

“A lot of our local businesses that we have in our store started strictly because they were going stir crazy at home during quarantine,” Cannon said, including Fitz Craft Creations and SuperiorResin . “People finding their talents or people getting more passionate about supporting their local communities, that’s really what got us to where we are now.”

The gift shop outgrew its Duluth space, and both Cannon and Lampton wanted to work closer to home in Superior. The new store is three times the size of the Duluth site.

Lampton said the downtown Superior business community has embraced the new store. Artist Maggie Jenkins from Skin Deep Tattoo and Piercing, right across the street, was their first customer, and area business owners have been dropping by to say hi.

"We've already met so many awesome people from our area," Cannon said.

The family is excited to be located downtown.

“It’s really coming alive here,” Lampton said.

Weeping Willow is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visit the Weeping WIllow website or Facebook page for more information.

General manager Sydney Cannon, right, helps Jacie Olson find a gift for her daughter's teacher on Tuesday, June 6, at Weeping Willow gift shop in Superior. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram