Wanted: Superior School Board member

SUPERIOR — The Superior School Board is seeking applicants to fill a vacant seat following the resignation of board member Michael Meyer.

President Steve Olson read Meyer's resignation letter at the Monday, May 8 regular school board meeting. A children’s mental health therapist, Meyer decided to resign due to scheduling conflicts and new work responsibilities.

Candidates interested in the position must submit a letter to Olson by 4 p.m. May 24. Letters may be dropped off at the Superior Administrative Office, 3025 Tower Ave., or emailed to steve.olson@superior.k12.wi.us. The letter must include a biography; information on the candidate’s government, civic or other board experience; why they are interested in the position; and what they hope to accomplish as a school board member.

The board will hold a special meeting May 31 to conduct candidate interviews and vote on who will fill the seat. That person will fill out the remaining year of Meyer’s term, until the 2024 election.

Building updates

At its Monday meeting, the school board approved a bid for $460,000 to repair the administration building parking lot and waterproof the building, and a $184,000 bid to waterproof Four Corners Elementary School. The costs will come out of Fund 46, director of business services Shannon Grindell told the board. Officials have been putting dollars into the fund, which is earmarked for capital improvement projects, since 2016 and must wait five years to withdraw money placed in it.

The school board voted last month to close the Lake Superior Elementary School building following the 2023-2024 school year and consolidate students into five elementary schools. When reached via email, district communications specialist David Coy said officials are waiting until the end of the school year to decide on the future of the Lake Superior Elementary School building.

In other action:

