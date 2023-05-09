Wanted: Superior School Board member
School board member Michael Meyer resigned due to work and scheduling conflicts. Candidates have until May 24 to submit applications.
President Steve Olson read Meyer's resignation letter at the Monday, May 8 regular school board meeting. A children’s mental health therapist, Meyer decided to resign due to scheduling conflicts and new work responsibilities.
Candidates interested in the position must submit a letter to Olson by 4 p.m. May 24. Letters may be dropped off at the Superior Administrative Office, 3025 Tower Ave., or emailed to steve.olson@superior.k12.wi.us. The letter must include a biography; information on the candidate’s government, civic or other board experience; why they are interested in the position; and what they hope to accomplish as a school board member.
The board will hold a special meeting May 31 to conduct candidate interviews and vote on who will fill the seat. That person will fill out the remaining year of Meyer’s term, until the 2024 election.
Building updates
At its Monday meeting, the school board approved a bid for $460,000 to repair the administration building parking lot and waterproof the building, and a $184,000 bid to waterproof Four Corners Elementary School. The costs will come out of Fund 46, director of business services Shannon Grindell told the board. Officials have been putting dollars into the fund, which is earmarked for capital improvement projects, since 2016 and must wait five years to withdraw money placed in it.
The school board voted last month to close the Lake Superior Elementary School building following the 2023-2024 school year and consolidate students into five elementary schools. When reached via email, district communications specialist David Coy said officials are waiting until the end of the school year to decide on the future of the Lake Superior Elementary School building.
In other action:
- There was a flurry of additions to the new hires, transfers and separations report between the May 1 committee of the whole meeting and Monday's regular meeting. The additions included a head boys lacrosse coach Aaron Anderson, and Superior High School choir teacher Timothy Delnay. All were approved.
- The board voted to continue meeting on Mondays for the 2023-2024 school year and approved an overnight field trip request for Superior High School Spartan Spin students to attend the Journalism Education Association National Conference in Boston, Massachusetts in November. Superior Telegram photographer Jed Carlson volunteers with the Spartan Spin class and plans to accompany the students on the field trip as a chaperone.
- The board heard from state Sen. Romaine Quinn, R-Cameron, about possible increases to per pupil aid and special education funding for the coming biennial budget.
