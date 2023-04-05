Voters select councilor, school board members in Douglas County

After 15 years, residents of the 3rd District in the city of Superior have new council representation following a special election set to coincide with the Tuesday, April 4 election.

Voters decided Garner Moffat would succeed Warren Bender, who resigned in November.

Moffat carried the district with about 59% of the vote over challenger Darrell Kyle to fill the remainder of Bender’s term, which expires in April 2024.

Moffat serves as a resident representative on the Superior Plan Commission.

Superior School Board

One incumbent and one newcomer will serve on Superior's board of education after voters cast their ballots Tuesday.

Voters decided to give Steve Olson a second term and elected Nick Schumacher to join the board after Laura Gapske decided not to run for reelection.

Olson carried 40% of the vote and Schumacher took 33% of the vote in a three-way race for two seats on the board.

Olson, 68, is a retired educator, administrator, coach and activities director for the district.

Schumacher, 41, is a district manager for Caribou Coffee with three children in the school district.

Shawnu Ksicinski, 40, and mother of two, only received about 26% of the vote.

Maple School Board

Three new board members will serve the School District of Maple after three incumbents decided not to seek reelection this year.

Daniel Cowley of Lake Nebagamon, Katherine Brunette of Poplar and Vince Hursh of Maple were the top three vote-getters in a six-way race, according to unofficial results Tuesday.

Cowley, 58, is a retired science teacher who taught in the district for 34 years. During his teaching career, he also coached track, volleyball and boys basketball.

Brunette, 40, is a physical therapist with Essentia Health and has three children who attend school in the Maple School District.

Hursh, 49, a senior quality engineer with Cirrus Aircraft, is a graduate of Northwestern High School who moved back to Maple in 2004 with his wife to raise the couple’s three daughters.

Steve Probst of Iron River, James Streveler of Cloverland and Dan Diamon of Poplar each took less than 15% of the vote while the winners carried 17% or more of the vote in the race.

