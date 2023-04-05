50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Voters select councilor, school board members in Douglas County

School boards in Maple, Superior see change as incumbents step down.

Election official places "I voted" sticker on mans jacket.
Election official Bud Brand, left, places an “I voted” sticker on the jacket of Richard Wnek after he cast his ballot at Northwood Technical College in Superior on Tuesday, April 4.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
April 04, 2023 at 10:52 PM

After 15 years, residents of the 3rd District in the city of Superior have new council representation following a special election set to coincide with the Tuesday, April 4 election.

Voters decided Garner Moffat would succeed Warren Bender, who resigned in November.

Moffat carried the district with about 59% of the vote over challenger Darrell Kyle to fill the remainder of Bender’s term, which expires in April 2024.

Moffat serves as a resident representative on the Superior Plan Commission.

Firefighters work to put out a fire.
  1. Firefighters respond to house fire in Amnicon
  2. Boardwalk column: Absentee ballots that haven't been mailed should be returned in-person
  3. Dispatches from Douglas County: Windmill update, artistic Peeps and our All-Area Girls Basketball Team

Superior School Board

One incumbent and one newcomer will serve on Superior's board of education after voters cast their ballots Tuesday.

Voters decided to give Steve Olson a second term and elected Nick Schumacher to join the board after Laura Gapske decided not to run for reelection.

Olson carried 40% of the vote and Schumacher took 33% of the vote in a three-way race for two seats on the board.

Olson, 68, is a retired educator, administrator, coach and activities director for the district.

Schumacher, 41, is a district manager for Caribou Coffee with three children in the school district.

Shawnu Ksicinski, 40, and mother of two, only received about 26% of the vote.

Voter walks through snow.
A voter braves near whiteout conditions while entering the polling site at Northwood Technical College in Superior on Tuesday afternoon, April 4.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Maple School Board

Three new board members will serve the School District of Maple after three incumbents decided not to seek reelection this year.

Daniel Cowley of Lake Nebagamon, Katherine Brunette of Poplar and Vince Hursh of Maple were the top three vote-getters in a six-way race, according to unofficial results Tuesday.

Cowley, 58, is a retired science teacher who taught in the district for 34 years. During his teaching career, he also coached track, volleyball and boys basketball.

Brunette, 40, is a physical therapist with Essentia Health and has three children who attend school in the Maple School District.

Hursh, 49, a senior quality engineer with Cirrus Aircraft, is a graduate of Northwestern High School who moved back to Maple in 2004 with his wife to raise the couple’s three daughters.

Steve Probst of Iron River, James Streveler of Cloverland and Dan Diamon of Poplar each took less than 15% of the vote while the winners carried 17% or more of the vote in the race.

Child helps his mother cast her ballot.
George Dingley, 5, helps his mother, Heather Dingley, feed her ballot into the machine at Northwood Technical College in Superior on Tuesday afternoon, April 4.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Two voters fill out their ballots.
Voters fill out their ballots at Northwood Technical College in Superior on Tuesday afternoon, April 4.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Man files ballot into machine in front of election official.
Richard Wnek, right, casts his ballot in front of Election official Bud Brand at Northwood Technical College in Superior on Tuesday afternoon, April 4.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Voters check in at polling site.
Election officials help voters check in at Northwood Technical College in Superior on Tuesday afternoon, April 4.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
