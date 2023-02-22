99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Voters narrow candidate field in Superior 3rd District, Maple school board races

Garner Moffat and Darrell Kyle advance in city council race; six candidates vie for three seats in Maple in April.

Man feeds ballot into voting machine as official watches.
Election official Ruth Ludwig, left, watches as Todd Savoy feeds his ballot into the voting machine at Central Assembly of God Church in Superior on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
February 21, 2023 10:09 PM

Plan Commissioner Garner Moffat and Chaplain Darrell Kyle will move on to the April 4 election for a chance to represent the 3rd District on the Superior City Council.

Nearly 48% percent of voters who cast a ballot Tuesday, Feb. 21, supported Moffat’s candidacy to fill the vacancy left when Councilor Warren Bender resigned in November. Another 25% of voters gave their support to Kyle in the four-way race that included a former city councilor, Kevin Norbie, and political newcomer Mack Peters.

Unofficial vote totals included:

Norbie: 49

Peters: 36

Moffat: 157

Kyle: 82

Maple school board

Voters in the Maple School District narrowed the field of eight candidates running for office to six on Tuesday.

Steven Probst of Iron River, Vince Hursh of Maple, James Streveler of Cloverland, Dan Cowley of Lake Nebagamon, and Dan Diamon and Katherine Brunette of Poplar are running for three seats on the Maple school board. Chris Jarman of Hawthorne and Jay Johnson of Poplar received the fewest votes.

Unofficial vote totals included:

Jarmin: 361

Probst: 394

Hursh: 558

Streveler: 430

Cowley: 724

Johnson: 309

Diamon: 370

Brunette: 552

Two rolls of Future Voter stickers rest on voting machine.
Future Voter stickers rest on a voting machine at Central Assembly of God Church in Superior on Tuesday Feb. 22, 2023.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
