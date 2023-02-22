Voters narrow candidate field in Superior 3rd District, Maple school board races
Garner Moffat and Darrell Kyle advance in city council race; six candidates vie for three seats in Maple in April.
Plan Commissioner Garner Moffat and Chaplain Darrell Kyle will move on to the April 4 election for a chance to represent the 3rd District on the Superior City Council.
Nearly 48% percent of voters who cast a ballot Tuesday, Feb. 21, supported Moffat’s candidacy to fill the vacancy left when Councilor Warren Bender resigned in November. Another 25% of voters gave their support to Kyle in the four-way race that included a former city councilor, Kevin Norbie, and political newcomer Mack Peters.
Unofficial vote totals included:
Norbie: 49
Peters: 36
Moffat: 157
Kyle: 82
Maple school board
Voters in the Maple School District narrowed the field of eight candidates running for office to six on Tuesday.
Steven Probst of Iron River, Vince Hursh of Maple, James Streveler of Cloverland, Dan Cowley of Lake Nebagamon, and Dan Diamon and Katherine Brunette of Poplar are running for three seats on the Maple school board. Chris Jarman of Hawthorne and Jay Johnson of Poplar received the fewest votes.
Unofficial vote totals included:
Jarmin: 361
Probst: 394
Hursh: 558
Streveler: 430
Cowley: 724
Johnson: 309
Diamon: 370
Brunette: 552