Volunteer pastor arrested for failing to register as sex offender

SUPERIOR — A Duluth man serving as a volunteer pastor at Dewey Borea Gospel Tabernacle in the town of Superior made his initial appearance Monday, June 26, in Douglas County Circuit Court for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender in the state of Wisconsin.

Alan Lee Delvecchio, 59, faces one felony count of failure to maintain sex offender registry.

Alan Lee Delvecchio Contributed / Douglas County Jail

Delvecchio was arrested Sunday, June 25. The Duluth man was released from custody on a $2,500 signature bond Monday with the condition that he must comply with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.

A concerned citizen contacted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office June 5 after Delvecchio was shown in a local news story about a “Blessing of the Bikes” event at Dewey Borea Gospel Tabernacle, according to the criminal complaint.

Delvecchio is a lifetime sex offender registrant in the state of Minnesota, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Minnesota records show he was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree criminal sexual conduct and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2005, the complaint said. The convictions require him to register as a sex offender if he lives, works or volunteers in the state of Wisconsin.

Detective Ed Gallagher with the sheriff's office went to the church Sunday and asked to speak to the pastor. He was introduced to Delvecchio, who confirmed that he has been pastor of the church, an unpaid position, since September 2022, the complaint said. He reportedly told Gallagher that he did not know he needed to be registered in the state of Wisconsin.

If convicted of the class H felony, the Duluth man faces a maximum penalty of six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. His next court appearance was set for July 11.