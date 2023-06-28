Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Volunteer pastor arrested for failing to register as sex offender

The Duluth man has been serving as pastor of the church in the town of Superior since September 2022, according to court records.

Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Douglas County Circuit Court, Superior, Wisconsin.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 5:00 PM

SUPERIOR — A Duluth man serving as a volunteer pastor at Dewey Borea Gospel Tabernacle in the town of Superior made his initial appearance Monday, June 26, in Douglas County Circuit Court for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender in the state of Wisconsin.

Alan Lee Delvecchio, 59, faces one felony count of failure to maintain sex offender registry.

Delvecchio, Alan Lee.jpeg
Alan Lee Delvecchio
Contributed / Douglas County Jail

Delvecchio was arrested Sunday, June 25. The Duluth man was released from custody on a $2,500 signature bond Monday with the condition that he must comply with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.

A concerned citizen contacted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office June 5 after Delvecchio was shown in a local news story about a “Blessing of the Bikes” event at Dewey Borea Gospel Tabernacle, according to the criminal complaint.

Delvecchio is a lifetime sex offender registrant in the state of Minnesota, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Minnesota records show he was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree criminal sexual conduct and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2005, the complaint said. The convictions require him to register as a sex offender if he lives, works or volunteers in the state of Wisconsin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detective Ed Gallagher with the sheriff's office went to the church Sunday and asked to speak to the pastor. He was introduced to Delvecchio, who confirmed that he has been pastor of the church, an unpaid position, since September 2022, the complaint said. He reportedly told Gallagher that he did not know he needed to be registered in the state of Wisconsin.

If convicted of the class H felony, the Duluth man faces a maximum penalty of six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. His next court appearance was set for July 11.

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Superior gymnastics coach pleads guilty to child porn charge
George Deppa is still facing child sexual abuse charges in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
June 26, 2023 06:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Vampire Murder.jpg
The Vault
The disturbing 'vampire murder' that shocked Minnesota
The details of the murder horrified those who heard it, but comments from one of the teen killers helped a 1980s horror movie become one of the top video rentals around the area.
June 23, 2023 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Emma Davis
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for June 16, 2023
As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.
June 16, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Cars drive through a three-way intersection with a white billboard declaring a reward for tips of a missing woman.
The Vault
Nearly 8 years later, Duluth woman's disappearance remains unsolved
A picture of Sheila St. Clair is prominently displayed on a Duluth billboard at the intersection of Piedmont Avenue, Garfield Avenue and Superior Street. St. Clair has been missing since August 2015.
June 15, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
DouglasCountyCourtGavel1.jpg
Local
Second man charged in connection with Superior overdose death
The Duluth man allegedly supplied fentanyl to the victim.
June 12, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for June 9, 2023
As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.
June 09, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for June 2, 2023
As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.
June 02, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Reported car theft leads to child enticement charge
The alleged victim, 14, was pulled over driving the car, the criminal complaint said.
May 26, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for May 26, 2023
As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.
May 26, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
3550309+police.jpg
Local
Vehicle strikes house, leading to OWI arrest
The driver, a Lake Nebagamon man, is accused of operating while under the influence for the 8th time.
May 25, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood

Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
Manager talks in coffee shop.
Local
2540 Coffee House opens in Superior
June 28, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Empty mobile home park
Local
Douglas County struggles to give land away
June 28, 2023 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Crews tear down stadium.
Local
UWS takes first step toward new stadium
June 28, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Superior gymnastics coach pleads guilty to child porn charge
June 26, 2023 06:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Duluth Media Group News Brief stock photo.jpg
Local
Lake Nebagamon drowning victim identified
June 26, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
People wearing red white and blue patriotic themed clothing participating in outdoor parade
Local
Douglas County communities gear up for July 4
June 23, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
020819.n.st_.Nemadji.jpg
Local
Registration opens for 2023 Socks for Survivors scramble
June 28, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports