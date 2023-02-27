Valentine's Day traffic stop ends with 7th OWI arrest

SUPERIOR — A town of Superior man accused of driving while intoxicated for a seventh time following a Valentine’s Day traffic stop waived his preliminary hearing in Douglas County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Glen Robert Larson, 65, faces one count of seventh-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and one count of second-offense operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

Glen Robert Larson Contributed / Douglas County Jail

A $1,000 cash bond was set for Larson, who was ordered not to use or possess alcohol, not to operate a motor vehicle and not to frequent places whose primary purpose is serving alcohol.

Deputy Spencer Severson with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle Larson was driving Feb. 14 on East Douglas County Highway B near South Preston Road. The dispatch center had issued an attempt to locate call for the vehicle after it was reported that the driver did not have a valid license, according to the criminal complaint. Severson observed the vehicle driving erratically — it reportedly crossed the center line into the oncoming traffic lane before making an abrupt correction — and initiated the traffic stop.

Severson reported smelling an odor of intoxicants coming from the driver, who was identified as Larson. He also observed an open 12-ounce Hamm’s beer in the cupholder that was still cold to the touch. Larson reportedly had red, glossy eyes and his speech was slow.

The town of Superior man told Severson he was coming from a bar in Superior, where he had two beers, and that he had a Valentine's date.

Severson attempted to give Larson field sobriety tests, but the town of Superior man would not follow directions. Larson refused to provide a blood sample following his arrest and a search warrant was secured for the blood draw.

Larson’s driving record includes six past convictions for impaired driving in Wisconsin, Minnesota and North Dakota, according to the complaint. The most recent was a 2018 conviction in Douglas County. At the time of the Feb. 14 incident, Larson had a 0.02 alcohol restriction on his license, which was revoked. The town of Superior man was also required to have an ignition interlock installed on any vehicle he operates; Severson did not see one on the vehicle, the complaint said.

If convicted, Larson faces a maximum penalty of 12 and a half years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $25,000 for the operating while intoxicated charge. His next court appearance was set for March 31.