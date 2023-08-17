Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
UWS unveils transformative plan to Superior Council

Through a public-private partnership, officials at the University of Wisconsin-Superior are planning facilities to serve the entire community.

University of Wisconsin-Superior.jpg
The University of Wisconsin-Superior is pictured in this 2016 aerial photo. (File / Telegram)
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 9:30 AM

SUPERIOR — Officials with the University of Wisconsin-Superior presented the Superior City Council with a project created to benefit the entire city.

The plan presented Tuesday, Aug. 15 includes adding sheets of ice on the south end of the campus near Wessman Arena. A field house, child care and health care facilities; housing; a hotel; and other complimentary businesses would be built along Belknap Street.

The development would be anchored by the Superior Choice Credit Union Stadium, which is now slated for construction in the spring, said UWS chancellor Renee Wachter.

“I think this is something that can truly transform our community, our campus and catalyze development in Superior,” Wachter said.

The plan, which was developed through a lot of conversation over more than four years, would require public-private partnerships to become reality, Wachter said. The facilities would not only serve the campus, but also could be used for youth sports and serve the entire community, she said.

“The city has been at the table for most of the planning and preliminary discussions,” said Mayor Jim Paine.

The mayor said he’s an “enthusiastic supporter” of the proposal and said he plans for the city to invest in the project in a fiscally responsible way.

It was a partnership between the city and university that built Wessman Arena.

“I think we are a community that has a strong will and a big heart,” Wachter said. “Heck, the university itself actually came to Superior because of some mischievous — and maybe a little subterfuge — planning on the part of city leaders at that time that enabled the university to be located here … I know where there is a will, there is a way.”

In other business, the council:

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
