News Local

UWS to host 2023 spring graduation ceremony

Speakers will include the UW System Board of Regents president and the chairman of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, among others.

Chancellor speaks at ceremony
Renee Wachter, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Superior, smiles while speaking to the graduates and guests at UWS's Spring Commencement ceremony at Wessman Arena in Superior on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Dan Williamson / 2022 File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 8:00 AM

SUPERIOR — More than 600 students will be eligible to receive diplomas when the University of Wisconsin-Superior conducts its commencement at 2 p.m. May 20 at Wessman Arena, 2701 Catlin Ave, according to a news release.

Chancellor Renée Wachter will preside over the ceremony and present diplomas to students who have earned associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Delivering the keynote address will be alumnus Mike Wiggins Jr., chairman of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

Karen Walsh, UW System Board of Regents president, will be a guest speaker. Walsh is director of the BerbeeWalsh Foundation, a family foundation dedicated to human and animal health and welfare, the news release said.

The student speaker will be Olivia Harding, a legal studies major who will graduate with magna cum laude honors.

The Chancellor’s Leadership Award will be presented to Eliana Lammi and Abby Voss. The award is given to members of the graduating class who are committed to personal growth and who have made a positive contribution to their peers, campus and community, according to the news release.

A live video feed will be available the day of the ceremony at uwsuper.edu/graduation.

