UWS takes first step toward new stadium

Demolition of Ole Haugsrud Stadium is the first step in a new facilities project expected to be completed in 2024.

Crews tear down stadium.
Crews begin to take down Ole Haugsrud Stadium on the UW-Superior campus on Tuesday, June 27.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 3:12 PM

SUPERIOR — Crews tore down sections of the bleachers at Ole Haugsrud Stadium on the University of Wisconsin-Superior campus Tuesday, June 27.

The demolition of the current facility is the first step in a new stadium project expected to be completed in 2024.

Crews work on stadium.
Crews begin to take down Ole Haugsrud Stadium on the UW-Superior campus on Tuesday, June 27.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“We understand this is an emotional and nostalgic day,” said Jim Biros, UWS communications specialist. “Unfortunately, the bleachers couldn't be re-purposed due to structural damage from a fire in 2022. However, the site will soon be home to a beautiful new stadium complex for Yellowjacket soccer and outdoor track and field, which will also benefit academic courses, campus intramurals and the Superior community.”

The university unveiled plans for the new Superior Choice Credit Union stadium last fall. The stadium will span an area that currently houses a grassy field, parking lot and a section of the shuttered Ole Haugsrud field. Initially expected to be completed this year, Biros said the stadium's construction timelines shifted to 2024.

Crews work on stadium.
Machines drive past torn up bleachers as crews tear down Ole Haugsrud Stadium on the UW-Superior campus on Tuesday, June 27.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Crews work on stadium.
Crews begin to take down Ole Haugsrud Stadium on the UW-Superior campus on Tuesday, June 27.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
