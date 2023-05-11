UW-Superior plans to go solar

SUPERIOR — The University of Wisconsin-Superior is making plans to break ground in the old soccer field near Ross Hall to erect a 440-kilowatt solar array to serve the campus.

The renewable energy project was approved by the State Building Commission on May 3.

“It’s going to be piped into our main substation for campus, so the thing about it is we’re not having to sell anything back to Superior Water, Light and Power,” said Dustin Johnson, UWS facilities director. “We can take all of the energy that we get off of it and just pipe it straight into the electrical system on campus.”

The project is expected to generate more than 536,000 kilowatts of energy and save the university about $42,000 annually, he said.

“We’re hoping to break ground to get the pedestals and structure, I’m hoping, by early fall,” Johnson said.

The goal is to have the system operational by winter, but he said it could take up to a year because of the availability large electrical equipment needed for the project.

“Some of the large electrical equipment is running 50 weeks out,” Johnson said.

Fall 2024 is a worse-case scenario for completion, and university officials are working to complete the project by winter. The estimated cost for the project is between $1.6 million and $1.8 million.

The project will go out to bid in July, Johnson said.

Since 2019, the State Building Commission had authorized $8.9 million to develop 9.5 megawatts of solar capacity, according to a news release issued by Gov. Tony Evers' office. The investments will generate 13 gigawatt hours of energy and deliver more than $600,000 in cost savings per year. The savings is equivalent to 9,200 metric tons of carbon dioxide and will generate enough electricity to power 1,800 homes, the news release said.