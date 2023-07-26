Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
USDA designates 3 counties primary natural disaster areas

The designation allows the USDA's Farm Service Agency to extend emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans, the news release said.

Open soybean field at sunset.
Open soybean field at sunset. Producers in Ashland, Bayfield and Douglas counties are eligible for emergency loans due to drought.
Dusan Kostic - stock.adobe.com
By Staff reports
Today at 5:00 PM

ASHLAND - The Department of Agriculture has designated Ashland, Bayfield and Douglas counties as primary natural disaster areas due to drought, according to a news release from the USDA's Ashland office. Burnett, Iron, Price, Sawyer and Washburn counties are eligible as contiguous counties.

The designation allows the USDA's Farm Service Agency to extend emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans, the news release said. Emergency loans can be used to meet recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock; reorganization of a farming operation; or to refinance certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the counties suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of D2 Drought-Severe for eight or more consecutive weeks; D3 Drought-Extreme; or D4 Drought-Exceptional.

More information is available at farmers.gov, including the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, fact sheets, and the Loan Assistance Tool to help producers determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center at 715-682-9117, ext. 2. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender, the news release said.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
