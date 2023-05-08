Two men hospitalized after stabbing in Superior

SUPERIOR — Superior police officers are investigating a double stabbing that occurred early Monday, May 8.

Officers were dispatched to an address in the 10 block of N. 24th Street for a reported stabbing at approximately 12:55 a.m. Monday, according to a news release sent by Superior Police Department Lt. Michelle Pope. Upon arrival, officers found two men with stab wounds.

The victims were transported to area hospitals and are in stable condition, Pope said.

The incident is under investigation, Pope said, and no further details are being released at this time. Anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective Chris Woolery at 715-395-7623, submit an anonymous tip by visiting https://www.citizenobserver.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=3214 or send a text message starting with “spdtip” to 847411.