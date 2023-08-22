Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Trial set for former Superior police sergeant in fatal crash

The trial is set to begin May 20, 2024, and is expected to last five days.

DouglasCountyCourtroom3.jpg
Douglas County Courthouse, Superior, Wisconsin.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 11:35 AM

SUPERIOR — A trial date was set in Douglas County Circuit Court on Monday, Aug. 21 for a former Superior police sergeant who faces 12 criminal charges for his alleged involvement in a fatal crash that took place on July 15, 2022.

Gergory M. Swanson.jpeg
Gregory M. Swanson
Contributed / Douglas County Jail

Gregory M. Swanson, 43, of Solon Springs faces eight felony counts — two counts each of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle; homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration; hit and run-involving death; and hit and run-involving injury. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of causing injury while operating under the influence and two misdemeanor counts of causing injury while operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

A jury trial for Swanson is set to begin May 20, 2024, and run for five days, according to online court records. A pretrial conference will take place April 29, 2024.

According to the criminal complaint, a vehicle Swanson was driving struck a disabled sedan with no lights in the right lane of the 5200 block of East Second Street at about 1:17 a.m. July 15, 2022. A 23-year-old man was reported dead at the scene, according to a news release. He had been behind the vehicle pushing it at the time of the crash. Another occupant of the vehicle, 2-month-old Elijah Michael Ojanen, died four days later from blunt force trauma suffered during the crash, according to a news release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

A blood draw indicated Swanson had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.190 at the time of the crash, more than twice the legal limit, an amended complaint said.

Two additional occupants of the vehicle, a woman and an older child, were treated for injuries caused by the collision at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, including whiplash, a laceration and bruising from child safety restraint straps.

If Swanson is convicted, each charge for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle carries a maximum penalty of up to 25 years in prison and up to $100,000 in fines.

Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
