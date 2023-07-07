Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Town of Superior woman faces animal mistreatment charges

As a condition of her bond, she is not to possess or care for any animals.

DouglasCountyCourtroom3.jpg
Douglas County Courthouse, Superior, Wisconsin.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 3:00 PM

SUPERIOR — A town of Superior woman accused of mistreating animals made her initial appearance in Douglas County Circuit Court Thursday, July 6.

Samantha Jo Dodge, 24, faces two counts of mistreating animals, one as a party to a crime, and two counts of failing to provide proper food and drink to confined animals, one as a party to a crime. As a condition of her $1,000 signature bond, she was ordered not to possess or care for animals.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on Douglas County Highway B April 10 for two back-to-back animal complaint calls, according to the criminal complaint. They found a number of animals in different pens, including ponies, sheep, pigs, puppies, geese and ducks.

No visible food or potable water was observed in the pony pen, according to the complaint. Deputies reported that an enclosure with three sheep and a pig in it had a number of empty bowls and buckets except for one which had about a quarter of the bowl filled with what appeared to be a combination of dirty water, hay and muck.

Lareasha Connors, director of the Humane Society of Douglas County, assessed the animals April 11 and found one of the ponies, a 23-year-old named Applejacks, was extremely underweight. Although Dodge had been caring for the pony for roughly six months, she had not brought the pony to the vet to address underlying health issues, according to the complaint.

Connors found one of the sheep, a ewe named Echo, was also underweight and had a short, patchy coat that was down to the hide in some places.

Dodge and her mother, Julie A. Zakowitz, surrendered Echo, Applejacks and five puppies to the Humane Society of Douglas County. Zakowitz, 55, is also facing misdemeanor charges of party to mistreating animals and party to failing to provide proper food and drink to confined animals. The criminal complaint was filed June 27; no initial appearance had been set as of press time.

After being rehabilitated in a foster home, both the pony and the ewe were adopted June 5, according to posts on the humane society’s Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office has received 11 animal complaint reports against Dodge and Zakowitz since 2018, according to the criminal complaint. Online court records show Dodge pleaded no contest in 2019 to an ordinance violation for mistreating animals.

Each of the misdemeanor charges carries a maximum penalty of nine months imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000. Dodge’s next court appearance was set for Aug. 11.

Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
