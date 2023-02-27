99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Town of Superior man charged with three counts of child sex assault

The charges involve two reported victims, according to the criminal complaint.

Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Douglas County Circuit Court, Superior, Wisconsin.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
February 27, 2023 03:00 PM

SUPERIOR — Child sex assault charges have been filed in Douglas County Circuit Court against a town of Superior man.

Larry Lee Shelhon, 45, is facing three counts of first-degree child sexual assault. He made his initial appearance on two of the counts, which involved a single reported victim, Jan. 17. The criminal complaint was amended Jan. 31 to add a third count involving a different child.

Shelhon.jpg
Larry Lee Shelhon
Contributed / Douglas County Jail

A $5,000 cash bond and $25,000 signature bond were set for Shelhon, who according to court records is also known as Butch Shelhon. He was ordered to have no intentional contact with minors and no contact with the two victims.

The reported assaults took place in Shelhon’s residence, according to the criminal complaint. One victim told a forensic interviewer that the town of Superior man touched them inappropriately a number of times.

The other reported that Shelhon touched them inappropriately a number of times and raped them once, according to the criminal complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the children told investigators the town of Superior man would bribe them with candy and told them they were going to play video games.

When interviewed by Detective Ed Gallagher with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Shelhon denied touching or assaulting the two children, the criminal complaint said.

Shelhon’s next court appearance was set for March 8. First-degree child sex assault is a class B felony. Each count carries a maximum penalty of up to 60 years of imprisonment.

