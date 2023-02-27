99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Town of Gordon finances under scrutiny

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office executed warrants at the Gordon-Wascott Transfer Station and Gordon Town Hall last week.

022823.N.ST.Gordon warrant 1.JPG
Douglas County Sheriff Matt Izzard, right, talks with Deputy Dan Okes outside the Gordon Town Hall on Friday, Feb. 24, as a search warrant is executed. The sheriff's office executed another search warrant earlier in the week at the Gordon-Wascott Transfer Station.
Maria Lockwood
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
February 27, 2023 02:00 PM

TOWN OF GORDON — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office executed a pair of search warrants last week seeking evidence of possible theft and misconduct in public office.

The warrants were executed at the Gordon-Wascott Transfer Station Tuesday, Feb. 21 and at the Gordon Town Hall Friday, Feb. 24. A pair of subpoenas for bank records were also filed in Douglas County Circuit Court on Feb. 9 and 21, respectively.

Archive_Dive-2022-ART-1080x720.jpg
Local
SEE ALSO:
Superior's Grand Opera House was indeed grand
February 08, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood

Sheriff Matt Izzard confirmed that the two search warrants were related, but said he could not comment on an ongoing investigation. No criminal charges have been filed in connection with the warrants.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the investigation stemmed from concerns Gordon Good Neighbor Days Committee volunteers had over financial irregularities surrounding the 2022 Gordon Good Neighbor Days event, according to a news release issued Monday, Feb. 27. In the process of that investigation, a matter came up with the Gordon-Wascott Transfer Station that needed immediate attention, as it involved a town board member.

A weekend post on the Town of Gordon, Douglas County Facebook page confirmed that the subpoena at the transfer station was for financial records and the subpoena at the town hall was for town of Gordon records dating back to 2018. The post stressed that the Gordon-Wascott Transfer station would be open as normal, the town hall would be open as normal and that the board is willing to cooperate with the Department of Justice.

022823.N.St.Gordon warrant 3.JPG
The sign at the entrance to the Gordon-Wascott Transfer Station is seen on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

The search warrant at the transfer station was based on information received by Chief Deputy Gerald Moe with the sheriff’s office. According to his affidavit, Moe was informed that cash being received for TV and battery disposal at the site was not being recorded in the town receipt book. On Feb. 21, deputies seized two letter-sized white envelopes with names on them and a receipt book from the transfer station.

The search warrant for the town hall is based on reported financial inconsistencies involving the Gordon Good Neighbor Days event dating back to 2019. A review of bank records showed town receipts that did not match cash-in tickets for the bank and a new listing for miscellaneous non-categorized revenues that hadn't been used before, according to the affadavit from Moe.

The sheriff's office seized 12 boxes of financial documents from the Gordon Town Hall dating from 2018 through 2022 as well as a computer tower, two external hard drives, folders and receipt books.

Financial records

A subpoena was issued to the National Bank of Commerce on Feb. 9 for records relating to the Town of Gordon checking, savings and money market accounts from Oct. 1, 2022 through Feb. 9, 2023, according to court records. Another was issued to Indianhead Credit Union on Feb. 21 for personal banking records.

Moe’s affidavit supporting the subpoenas is based on alleged discrepancies in financial reports for Gordon Good Neighbor Days. Revenue and expenses spreadsheets provided by the town did not match the numbers being reported by the Gordon Good Neighbor Days Committee, he was told. In addition, the count of a bank deposit was reportedly off by as much as $4,000.

Moe previously obtained a subpoena for the town's bank records for Jan. 1, 2018 through Oct. 9. 2022 and the records revealed an ongoing scheme of theft, according to the affadavit.

Gordon Good Neighbor Days 2023

The 2022 Gordon Good Neighbor Days committee resigned in August after the fireworks were scheduled for the wrong day and financial discrepancies came to light. The town has sent out a call out for volunteers to helm the 2023 celebration.

"Our intentions are to have Gordon Good Neighbor Days," Gordon town board member Craig Golembiewski told residents at a Wednesday, Feb. 22 board meeting.

Golembiewski said he will be on the committee and is willing to serve as a liaison to the board. He has reached out to a band, car show and 5K race organizer to start setting things up for the event. But, he said, "it takes a lot of people to make it happen."

A meeting is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 2 at the town hall to begin work on a 2023 Gordon Good Neighbor Days celebration.

022823.N.ST.Gordon warrant 2.JPG
Douglas County Sheriff's Office vehicles are parked outside the Gordon Town Hall on Friday, Feb. 24.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

This story was updated at 4:50 p.m. Feb. 27, with additional information from the subpoenas for financial institutions and the town hall search warrant. It was originally posted at 2 p.m. Feb. 27.

This story was updated at 3:25 p.m. March 1 with the correct spelling of Deputy Dan Oke's last name. The Telegram regrets the error.

Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
