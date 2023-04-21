Tourism group hosts Gotta Be Superior launch party

SUPERIOR — Superior has a new brand for tourism, and the city’s Tourism Development Commission is inviting the public to celebrate.

The commission is hosting its Gotta Be Superior launch party at 4:30 p.m. April 28.

Head over to the Tourism Information Center located in the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center to hear a presentation by Swim Creative on how Gotta Be Superior is helping to reshape the tourism side of the city.

People can enjoy a beverage and conversation while getting a behind-the-scenes look at how it all came together.

The Gotta Be Superior launch party runs until 7 p.m.