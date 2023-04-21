99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Tourism group hosts Gotta Be Superior launch party

See how the new brand for Superior tourism came together during the event at the Bong Center

Gotta Be Superior.jpg
Gotta Be Superior is the city's new brand for tourism.
Shelley Nelson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 11:00 AM

SUPERIOR — Superior has a new brand for tourism, and the city’s Tourism Development Commission is inviting the public to celebrate.

The commission is hosting its Gotta Be Superior launch party at 4:30 p.m. April 28.

Head over to the Tourism Information Center located in the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center to hear a presentation by Swim Creative on how Gotta Be Superior is helping to reshape the tourism side of the city.

People can enjoy a beverage and conversation while getting a behind-the-scenes look at how it all came together.

The Gotta Be Superior launch party runs until 7 p.m.

By Staff reports
