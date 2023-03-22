99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Time Arc Theatre has a new home for upcoming season

The local history theater in downtown Superior will perform in the third floor ballroom of the Superior Entrepreneurship Center.

110521.n.st.PostOffice1.jpg
A biker rides past the Superior Entrepreneurship Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Time Arc Theatre will perform in the building's third-floor ballroom.
Jed Carlson / 2021 File / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 4:00 PM

SUPERIOR — After living the nomadic life and going through the COVID-19 pandemic, Time Arc Theatre now has a temporary permanent home in the ballroom in the Superior Entrepreneurship Center, 1401 Tower Ave.

Thanks to the Development Association, Time Arc owner and artistic director Kathy Laakso said the business owners have been great to work with, lending the use of their space as they rebuild their audience base, but having a more permanent home for now eliminates a step for the theatrical travelers.

“This allows us to put our energy into setting up a whole season of new original, history-based plays that our audiences love,” Laakso said. “This year we’ll also focus on getting this season’s operating costs financially secure and grow our company.”

To accomplish this, the theatre kicks off its season with an April Fool’s Day fundraiser on Saturday, April 1 with performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The cabaret/variety show, directed by veteran actor, singer and director, Cheri Tesarek, will showcase local singers performing songs that have the word, “Fool” in them, along with improvisational skits and maybe even be a clown or two making an appearance. Before and after the shows, and during intermission silent auction items and gift baskets will be set up to bid on. Laakso says volunteers have been generous.

“One of the auction items is a fantastic, framed original drawing by one of my favorite artists, Cari Reder,” Laakso said.

Laakso said the theatre company has always wanted to be a part of the downtown business district, where art and business thrive together.

“Every week I read about new businesses opening all over town,” Laakso said. “Our local businesses have been very supportive of our history-based theatre productions, and I believe that the arts can also support local businesses. The Development Association is such a great asset to Superior, providing professional assistance while helping new businesses get on their feet. We’re ecstatic that our theatre will grow in the beautiful Ballroom of the Old Post Office building until Time Arc is ready for its next phase.”

To purchase tickets to Fool’s Fundraiser or for more information, “Like” and follow their Facebook page, timearctheatrellc or visit their website, timearctheatrellc.com. To order tickets and pay by check, call 218-341-5696 or purchase tickets online at eventbrite.com/o/time-arc-theatre-61931969213.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
