Tiffany won't seek Wisconsin seat in US Senate

MADISON — U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany won’t be making a run for the U.S. Senate in 2024.

The Wisconsin Republican was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives during a special election in May 2020 and was reelected in November.

Tiffany announced Tuesday, Aug. 1, that he will seek reelection to Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District. The decision came after talking to his family, he said.

Tiffany considered running against U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., in the 2024 election.

also read





“While Tammy Baldwin is vulnerable due to her record as a rubber stamp for President Biden, I can make the greatest impact continuing to serve the great people of Wisconsin in the House of Representatives,” Tiffany said in a prepared statement. “Let there be no doubt, I will continue to hold the Biden administration accountable for their fiscal recklessness, open border disaster and the weaponization of the Justice Department against the American people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiffany said America and Wisconsin can do better than the status quo.

“I look forward to working with our nominees for president and the U.S. Senate to turn Wisconsin red in 2024,” Tiffany said.