Tiffany seeks original art for 2023 congressional competition

SUPERIOR — U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany is accepting entries for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition.

High school students in the 7th Congressional District are encouraged to participate. This year’s theme is: “A day in the life of Wisconsin.”

“Northern and western Wisconsin are blessed to have such talented young students, and I look forward to seeing this year’s Wisconsin-themed submissions,” Tiffany said.

Entries need to demonstrate a Wisconsin theme and each submission must be mailed or hand-delivered to Tiffany’s office in Wausau. Entries are due by 5 p.m. April 7 at 2620 Stewart Ave., Suite 312, Wausau, WI 54401.

Each entry must be original in concept, design and execution, and may not violate U.S. copyright laws. Contact Maggie Cronin at 715-298-9344 or maggie.cronin@mail.house.gov for information.