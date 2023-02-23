99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Tiffany seeks original art for 2023 congressional competition

This year's theme is “A day in the life of Wisconsin.”

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany
By Staff reports
February 23, 2023 10:00 AM

SUPERIOR — U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany is accepting entries for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition.

High school students in the 7th Congressional District are encouraged to participate. This year’s theme is: “A day in the life of Wisconsin.”

“Northern and western Wisconsin are blessed to have such talented young students, and I look forward to seeing this year’s Wisconsin-themed submissions,” Tiffany said.

Entries need to demonstrate a Wisconsin theme and each submission must be mailed or hand-delivered to Tiffany’s office in Wausau. Entries are due by 5 p.m. April 7 at 2620 Stewart Ave., Suite 312, Wausau, WI 54401.

Each entry must be original in concept, design and execution, and may not violate U.S. copyright laws. Contact Maggie Cronin at 715-298-9344 or maggie.cronin@mail.house.gov for information.

