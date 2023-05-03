Tech ed projects meld art, function in Solon Springs
Solon Springs students share their shop work.
Student leaders highlight health and the environment and send an anti-tobacco message.
The initiative is a "win-win-win" for the college, the community and the students, participants said.
Their art mixes clay with yarn and pipe cleaners to provide different textures and looks.
Students turned bright shapes into optical illusions and saturated landscapes with color.
Cassidy Remington-Willis finds suspense and surprise in Kate Alice Marshall's novel.
"The Chicago trip was really an amazing experience, and I’m so glad this opportunity is available to AP Science students," writes Maddy Verdoljak of the Spartan Spin.
Hatching chicks have been the focus of attention in the school's kindergarten rooms.
The motion passed on a split vote. The school will shut its doors at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.
The board also discussed mental health initiatives and approved nonrenewal notices for several staff members at its April 10 meeting.
