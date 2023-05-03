99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Tech ed projects meld art, function in Solon Springs

Solon Springs students share their shop work.

Solon Springs sophomore Issac Dickenson, left, and freshman Isaiah Ahlberg stand beside the floating table they welded together in technical education class. They inserted a wood top to finish it off.
By Staff reports
Today at 7:00 PM
Solon Springs junior Purdee Toland holds a flower she fabricated to try and add some art to her welding.
This story is part of the Telegram's efforts to showcase the work of young people in the community. For more information on those efforts, contact reporter Maria Lockwood at mlockwood@superiortelegram.com.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
