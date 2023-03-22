99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Swatting hoax targets Superior High School

Police found no threat to student safety, District Administrator Amy Starzecki said.

Maria Lockwood
Today at 11:00 AM

SUPERIOR — The Superior Police Department responded to a swatting incident at Superior High School Wednesday, March 22.

The police department received a phone call Wednesday from outside the United States about a potential threat at the high school, according to an email to parents from Superior School District Administrator Amy Starzecki. The issue was handled immediately by district administration and the police department.

“The school district officials and SPD decided there was no active threat to student safety,” Starzecki said.

As an added precaution, law enforcement conducted a thorough investigation across all schools, and they determined there wasn't any danger.

The call appears to be the latest swatting hoax to target area schools. Several school districts across the country, including in the Northland, have received false reports claiming there is an active shooter on campus, Starzecki said. The threats, sent through internet-based phone calls, were determined by investigators to be untrue.

Law enforcement officials in Duluth and Carlton County responded to similar swatting incidents at Denfeld and Esko high schools March 2.

“We understand the anxiety a situation like this can cause for our families, students, staff and community. Please know that our top priority is our students' and staff's safety and well-being,” Starzecki said in the email.

She thanked the Superior Police Department for its support investigating the threat, and said all reports of potential threats are taken seriously.

“Any action like this will not be tolerated as it disrupts our students' learning and causes great stress to families, students and staff,” Starzecki said. “The school district does not condone any threat.”

She encouraged students and school community members to report anything that could constitute a threat to school safety.

Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
