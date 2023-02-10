99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Superior YMCA unveils new camp name

The camp on Lake Nebagamon will offer both summer day camp and overnight camping options this year.

080919.n.st.YMCA5.jpg
From left, camp director Rachel Eisenmann talks with campers Simon Schmidt of Hawthorne and Landon Sundstrom of Superior before they dive into the water to look for a lost anchor and sunglasses Aug. 7, 2019 at the YMCA Camp on Lake Nebagamon.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
February 10, 2023 04:00 PM

LAKE NEBAGAMON — The Superior Douglas County Family YMCA camp on Lake Nebagamon has a new name, Camp Tall Pines. The new name was unveiled by the nonprofit in a Thursday, Feb. 9, news release.

“With the announcement of naming our beautiful camp on Lake Nebagamon, the Y wanted to remind everyone of the benefits to spending time in nature,” said CEO Carl Klubertanz in the release. “It is critical, now more than ever, that our youth spend time together in our natural resources, away from the technological distractions that seem to be occupying much of their time. It is a privilege to share our green spaces with our youth so that they too can learn, grow and thrive.”

In addition to offering a summer day camp for children in kindergarten through fifth grade, the YMCA is bringing back overnight camping opportunities for children ages 12-15. The last time the nonprofit hosted overnight camps at the property was in the 1990s, according to childcare director Kim Martin.

“Built on our values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility, all Y camps are designed to boost self-confidence and social skills, support independent thinking, spark creativity with hands-on learning and nurture healthy habits,” Martin said. “Beyond that, kids and parents get to choose their own adventure at Camp Tall Pines, whether being one of the first campers to join our reinvigorated overnight program or to join us for our wonderful day camp.”

As a nonprofit organization, the YMCA offers camp scholarships through the help of the YMCA’s Annual Support Campaign and Lake Nebagamon Scholarship fund. Contact Kim Martin at kmartin@superiorymca.org for more information.

An open house at the property is planned for Aug. 6. Visit www.superiorymca.org for more information.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
