Superior YMCA kicks off school snack drive

SUPERIOR — The Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA will hold its second annual snack drive for area elementary schools in August.

Donations will be accepted at the YMCA, 9 N. 21st St., from Aug. 1 through Aug. 28. Starting Aug. 29, the snacks will be distributed to schools so teachers have them when the school year starts.

About 17.1% of children in Douglas County experience food insecurity, according to a 2018 study by Y-USA.

“Snacks are a small way to help and can make a big difference in a child’s schooling,” said Superior YMCA marketing director Hannah Bourgault “To be able to raise snacks for local schools is a simple but effective way for us to help meet the needs of our community.”

Those nutrients are important for young minds to be able to think and grow and learn. Jason Kalin, Bryant Elementary School principal

The YMCA made the switch from hosting a school supplies drive to a snack drive in 2022 after hearing from local teachers that they planned to spend their own money on snacks for their students. The nonprofit collected more than 230 pounds of snacks that were distributed to elementary schools in the Superior School District.

The snacks fill a need, according to Bryant Elementary School Principal Jason Kalin.

“The donation of snacks is really nice, because not all families can really go out and afford snacks,” he said.

In addition to the YMCA, the school received snack donations from the Lions Club, the Bryant Parent Teacher Organization, businesses, individuals and other organizations during the 2022-2023 school year.

“It’s important that we have people out there that realize that donations are needed, and it makes our kids’ lives a lot better within the building,” Kalin said.

In addition to lunch, the school serves free breakfast. Teachers also offer snack breaks in the morning and afternoon to prevent students from getting hungry and agitated.

“We can cut that hunger down and keep them focused and keep them energized,” Kalin said. “And those nutrients are important for young minds to be able to think and grow and learn.”

Children in the Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA's summer school age child care program walk to the front of the building on Wednesday, July 26. The YMCA will host a school snack drive from Aug. 1-28. The donations will be distributed to local elementary schools. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

The donations ensure all students, even the ones who didn’t pack a snack, get that energy boost. A variety of snacks are kept in the main office at Bryant, according to Kalin, and students know they can pick one up if they need to.

“It is meant to facilitate learning; it’s meant to make sure that kids are not going hungry,” Kalin said.

Needed snack items include: Individual fruit cups, individual applesauce cups, boxes of raisins, cheese and cracker packets, individual bags of goldfish or animal crackers, cereal bars, granola bars, crackers, pretzels and snack mix.

Kalin also suggested trail mix, dried fruit, low-sugar cereal, craisins, granola and cheese sticks.

The YMCA requested that people avoid donating peanut products.

If community members miss the YMCA snack drive and want to contribute, donations of snacks and school supplies are accepted at Bryant and other Superior elementary schools during the school year.

Visit www.superiorymca.org/snack-drive or email hbourgault@superiorymca.org for more information and event details.

