Superior woman faces homicide charge following overdose death

The woman allegedly supplied fentanyl to a woman who then delivered some to the victim, the criminal complaint said.

Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Douglas County Circuit Court, Superior, Wisconsin.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 5:00 PM

SUPERIOR — A police investigation into who supplied a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Superior man has resulted in four felony charges being filed against a Superior woman in Douglas County Circuit Court.

Cassidy Rose Anderson, 34, made her initial appearance in court April 10. She faces charges of party to first-degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug trafficking place. A cash bond of $7,500 was set for the homicide charge and a separate $3,000 cash bond for the other three felonies. Anderson remained in custody at the Douglas County Jail on Monday, April 17.

041823.N.ST.Cassidy Rose Anderson.jpeg
Cassidy Rose Anderson
Contributed / Douglas County Jail

The homicide charge is connected to a November overdose death, according to the criminal complaint. An autopsy showed the cause of death was due to the effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine, with chronic alcohol as a contributing condition. It is alleged that on the day of the fatal overdose, Anderson sold drugs to a woman who then delivered some to the victim.

During an interview with Superior Police Detective Taavi Mattson, Anderson reportedly confirmed that she sold “dope” to the woman on the day of the fatal overdose.

When Superior officers executed a search warrant at Anderson’s home April 6, they reportedly found a total of 10.95 grams of a substance that tested positive for fentanyl and 2.74 grams of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine in her bedroom. Also seized were a cell phone, empty jeweler’s baggies, a digital scale with a white powder residue that tested positive for fentanyl, $615 in currency and a ledger that included the names of people who have been part of prior drug investigations, according to the criminal complaint.

Following her arrest, Anderson admitted during a police interview that she had people who supplied her with fentanyl. She reportedly told investigators she sold a small amount of the fentanyl to support her own drug habit and admitted using and acquiring methamphetamine for sales.

If convicted of the homicide charge, Anderson faces a maximum penalty of 40 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $100,000. The possession with intent to deliver fentanyl charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $50,000. The other two felonies each carry a maximum penalty of three and a half years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000. Anderson's next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, April 19.

