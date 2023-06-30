Superior veteran honored with flag ceremony

SUPERIOR — The American Legion Post 435 and the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center will be hosting a special Flag of Remembrance and Missing Man ceremony Friday, July 7 for Dan Knight, who died in May 2023. The ceremony will take place outside the museum at 9 a.m. to remember and honor this American hero. Community members are invited to attend.

Knight was born in Chicago in 1947 and grew up in the south side neighborhoods. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy directly out of high school in 1965. Like many men of his generation, he was sent to Vietnam in 1967 where he served in the Brown Water Navy on the Mekong Delta.

Dan Knight and Judy Felien-Knight are shown on their wedding day, March 17, 2007. The couple were married at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center. After his wife died in 2021, Knight had no one to organize his funeral or memorial service. His American Legion and Bong Center family are joining forces to recognize him with a Flag of Remembrance and Missing Man ceremony. Contributed / Briana Fiandt

He was serving on the crew of a patrol boat when they received a request for assistance from a platoon of Marines being overrun. Knight could see from the boat that two of the Marines on shore were pinned down by Viet Cong. He said the following in a recording for the Bong Center Archives about the experience:

“My spotter was right behind me to take over the guns. I went into the water and onto the shore, made my way to where the Marines were pinned down. On my way over there I … came across a couple of VC’s so I engaged them. I got to the Marines and noticed that they were wounded, so I threw one Marine over my shoulder in a farmer’s carry. I grabbed the other Marine by the scruff of the neck and I was dragging them back to the boat.”

One of those men survived, and Knight received the Silver Star — the third highest military combat decoration — for his bravery.

Knight himself came under fire in early 1968, when his patrol boat was hit by an RPG. He took shrapnel to the head and was knocked into the water. He was unconscious for three months before waking up in a stateside hospital. Knight was the only survivor of his six-man crew.

He recovered from his injuries and went on to make the Navy a career, serving for 20 years before moving to Superior. In his retirement, Knight was involved in community service.

He was a former commander of the Richard I Bong American Legion Post 435, a longtime volunteer at the Bong Center, and part of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Knight was very proud of his service and both the legion and the museum held a very special place in his heart. So much so that when he and girlfriend Judy Felien decided to get married on March 17, 2007, they chose to say their vows in the museum’s exhibit gallery.

Knight's wife, Judy Felien-Knight, died in 2021, leaving him with no one to organize a funeral or memorial service. His Bong Center and American Legion family have stepped in to remember Knight with the ceremony July 7.

A drive-by donation opportunity will also take place from 10 a.m. to noon in front of the Bong Center following the ceremony. Simply drive into the Bong Center parking lot donation station and donate in honor of the memory of veteran Dan Knight.

Help us make his memory stronger than his ending and recognize him with all the support a family could give.

Knight's oral history, as well as those of other area veterans, can be found online at Recollection Wisconsin. Search for veterans by name, or type "Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center" in the search bar.

Briana Fiandt is the curator of collections and exhibits at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center.