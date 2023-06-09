Superior to close Belknap viaduct homeless encampment

SUPERIOR — The homeless encampment under the Belknap viaduct will be shut down Monday, June 12. The move will displace 18-24 people, depending on whose count is used. A cleanup of the area will take place Wednesday, June 14. The city will remove debris and blight from the public land and camping under the viaduct will no longer be allowed.

Among those who will be left looking for a place to stay will be Michael Garrity and his friend, Derek, who declined to give a last name. The two have been living at the encampment for nearly a year.

“It’s a really tight-knit community down here,” where everyone’s welcome, Garrity said.

“We all look out for each other,” Derek said.

They said the tent community made it through the winter by using propane heaters, concrete blankets and a generator for electricity.

Garrity, who grew up in Superior’s East End neighborhood, even has a cat.

“We call him Cheeto. He’s a little orange cat,” who comes and goes as he pleases, Garrity said. “He comes home every night.”

Michael Garrity stands in the middle of a tent community under the Belknap viaduct on Tuesday, June 6. The city has told people living there that they must move out by Monday, June 12. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

What brought them to the encampment?

“I didn’t always make the best choices,” Garrity said.

“I don’t think any of us did,” said Derek.

They spoke of kindnesses they've received — four different meals were brought to them one Thanksgiving; a local business donated propane eight times this winter.

Both of them said they’ve been trying to find work; Garrity said he’s been on local housing lists for years.

A new approach

There have been people living under the viaduct for roughly a decade, Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander said, but the numbers began to grow when the railroad cleared brush and trees in other areas of the right of way. Instead of moving the people out, police department leaders decided to try something different.

“We did research ... maybe we can make this a place where we can improve the quality of life for people that are experiencing homelessness, make it accessible to the community and the neighbors nearby and at the same time hopefully be able to transition people into housing,” Alexander said.

They set a clear order of priorities, Superior Mayor Jim Paine said:



The health, safety and dignity of the people living under the viaduct.



Protecting the economic health and physical safety of surrounding businesses.



Providing safe, stable and affordable housing for people living under the viaduct.

Years of refuse were picked up in September 2021 and the city placed garbage bins and biffies at the site, Alexander said. Next came a sharps container, a billboard with information on resources and carbon monoxide detectors for tents. Coordinated Response Specialist Jen Stank reached out to help connect people living there to resources, from mental health services to the Pathways to Hope program and housing opportunities.

A view of the homeless encampment under the Belknap viaduct on Tuesday, June 6. Between 18 and 24 people currently live at the site, officials said. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

However, the camp population and amount of refuse has grown. In the past four months, Alexander said, the city has cleaned out 75 tons of refuse from the encampment area during two cleanups. The risks for rodents, fires, propane tank explosions and finding hypodermic needles has risen. There have been multiple calls for overdoses at the site and one overdose death, the police chief said, and police have seen signs of possible victimization among the people living there.

Declaring it an emergency situation, Paine said, they intervened.

“As it exists right now, we cannot protect the health, safety and dignity of the people that are living there. We have gone beyond our resources to do that,” Paine said. “And so it is actually better policy to close it altogether.”

Next steps

Since joining the department, Stank said she has helped one person from the encampment find long-term housing and worked with a few others to provide short-term housing.

Notices about the cleanup, which the city sent out May 31, have spurred a renewed interest in help.

“In the past, I would say, 10 days, I probably had more people than ever show an interest in long-term housing. So I’m working with several people right now to get them into long-term housing, but of course, that’s not going to happen overnight,” Stank said.

The Ruth House could reopen its overnight warming shelter to help house some of the people, said Pastor Jack Swonger with Walking Victorious Ministries. Walking Victorious Ministries includes the Ruth House, the Ruth House Free Store and serves free meals to the community. He’s hoping there are additional options available.

A trailer rests beside the homeless encampment under the Belknap viaduct Tuesday, June 6, 2023. It was brought down by Pastor Jack Swonger with Walking Victorious Ministries for residents of the tent community to fill with scrap metal. Proceeds from the sale of the metal are shared by those who did the work. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

“Is there an opportunity for the community to come together with some real good solutions?” Swonger asked.

Stank created a homeless outreach team, which includes St. Vincent de Paul, Vivent, the Salvation Army and the University of Wisconsin-Superior. She’s also been active on the Anti-Poverty Coalition, with the local National Alliance for Mental on Mental Illness and the Douglas County Drug Prevention Coalition.

In the past they’ve considered bringing a mobile clinic to the encampment and housing people in UWS dormitories. And they’re open to ideas.

“I think it’s always worth another shot or conversation,” Stank said. “I don’t think we should stop trying to get community partners together.”

After the area is cleaned up, it will be fenced to prevent camping, Alexander said. No city council action was needed to initiate the cleanup, according to Paine, but the council could decide in future to reopen the area.

“We will not stop working with and for these people,” Paine said.

The city will continue to support and protect people living outdoors that are experiencing homelessness.

“And so wherever they end up, we will do everything we can to maintain contact with them, to check in on them, to continue to offer options, to continue to work through the challenges that made and kept them homeless in the first place,” Paine said.

How to help

Community organizations interested in helping and anyone living with homelessness in need of help can contact Stank at 715-395-7374.

Individuals can help by donating to organizations like the Ruth House and St. Vincent de Paul, which support people living in crisis level poverty.

