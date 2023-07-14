Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Superior to celebrate first 715 Day

The daylong celebration of the city's residents and businesses culminates with a lighting of the Carnegie Library and live music by Breanne Marie and Friends.

Celebrate Superior during the inaugural 715 Day on Saturday, July 15.
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 7:00 AM

SUPERIOR — The Development Association and Gotta Be Superior are coming together to sponsor an event that celebrates the city, residents and local businesses.

Saturday, July 15 will now be known as 715 Day: a fun day focused on celebrating all things Superior.

There will be events around the city throughout the day at businesses and community locations ending with a grand finale at the historic Carnegie Library.

Officials will be lighting up the outside of the Carnegie Library, 1206 Hammond Ave. Live music by Breanne Marie and Friends will be going until 10 p.m.

“We’re asking people to come by and enjoy the history and culture … of Superior, Wisconsin,” said Councilor Lindsey Graskey, part-owner of the Spirit Room. “It’s all free. Just come to Superior and celebrate all the things we enjoy as people who live here and others that come to visit.”

Watch the Gotta Be Superior Facebook and Instagram pages for updates as local businesses announce their plans for the day.

Participating locations include:

  • Thirsty Pagan Brewery
  • The Pottery Burn Studio
  • Tower Avenue Tavern
  • Yes, Cheese
  • The Spirit Room
  • Fairlawn Mansion
  • Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center
  • Wine Beginnings
  • 7 West Taphouse
  • The Main Club
  • Northlandia Tattoo
  • Superior Tavern
  • Joe Polachek Photography and Heartland Trading Post at Empire Coffee
  • Sweeden Sweets
  • Superior Waffles
  • Who’s Bar
  • Superior Public Library

And don’t miss out on 715 Bingo. Pick up a bingo board at the Superior Tourist Information Center in the Bong Center, Fairlawn Mansion or the library and mark off your bingo spaces by stopping in Superior businesses on 715 Day. Turn in your bingo board at the Superior Tourist Information Center by July 22 to be entered into drawings for prizes.
Graskey said this year’s celebration is the first of what organizers plan to make an annual event.

“Essentially, we’re celebrating our area code and the great things of Superior,” Graskey said. “We have a lot of participating businesses, most in the downtown area and throughout the city, showcasing things that are Superior-esque about themselves or giving some sort of deal to get people to notice their business.”

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
