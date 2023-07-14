Superior to celebrate first 715 Day

SUPERIOR — The Development Association and Gotta Be Superior are coming together to sponsor an event that celebrates the city, residents and local businesses.

Saturday, July 15 will now be known as 715 Day: a fun day focused on celebrating all things Superior.

There will be events around the city throughout the day at businesses and community locations ending with a grand finale at the historic Carnegie Library.

Officials will be lighting up the outside of the Carnegie Library, 1206 Hammond Ave. Live music by Breanne Marie and Friends will be going until 10 p.m.

“We’re asking people to come by and enjoy the history and culture … of Superior, Wisconsin,” said Councilor Lindsey Graskey, part-owner of the Spirit Room. “It’s all free. Just come to Superior and celebrate all the things we enjoy as people who live here and others that come to visit.”

Watch the Gotta Be Superior Facebook and Instagram pages for updates as local businesses announce their plans for the day.

Participating locations include:



Thirsty Pagan Brewery

The Pottery Burn Studio

Tower Avenue Tavern

Yes, Cheese

The Spirit Room

Fairlawn Mansion

Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center

Wine Beginnings

7 West Taphouse

The Main Club

Northlandia Tattoo

Superior Tavern

Joe Polachek Photography and Heartland Trading Post at Empire Coffee

Sweeden Sweets

Superior Waffles

Who’s Bar

Superior Public Library

And don’t miss out on 715 Bingo. Pick up a bingo board at the Superior Tourist Information Center in the Bong Center, Fairlawn Mansion or the library and mark off your bingo spaces by stopping in Superior businesses on 715 Day. Turn in your bingo board at the Superior Tourist Information Center by July 22 to be entered into drawings for prizes.

Graskey said this year’s celebration is the first of what organizers plan to make an annual event.

“Essentially, we’re celebrating our area code and the great things of Superior,” Graskey said. “We have a lot of participating businesses, most in the downtown area and throughout the city, showcasing things that are Superior-esque about themselves or giving some sort of deal to get people to notice their business.”