Superior Telegram named Best of Division by Wisconsin Newspaper Association

MADISON — The Superior Telegram was named Best of Division in its circulation category on Friday, March 24 in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association's 2021-2022 Better Newspaper Contest.
The winners were announced during the WNA Convention Friday in Madison.
The Telegram received the following awards.
From left, Superior Telegram regional editor Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten and photographer Jed Carlson pose with the Telegram's Best of Division award on Friday, March 24, 2023 at the Madison Concourse Hotel.
Contributed / Dan Vandenhouten
Scott Blatchford and creative team, first place, best restaurant ad for "Keyport Liquor and Lounge" Scott Blatchford and creative team, second place, best ad idea (series) for "Greenwood Cemetery branding campaign" Marcy Nickel, Scott Blatchford, Jed Carlson, Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten, second place, best use of local photography for "All Area Team" Megan Keller and creative team, third place, best newspaper promotion for "Meet Your Team"
A pair of Superior firefighters walk back to a burning warehouse in Superior’s North End Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. This photo earned first place in the spot news category in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association's Better Newspaper Contest.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Among weekly newspapers with circulation from 2,250 to 4,499
Telegram staff, first place, best sports pages Maria Lockwood, first place, localized national story for
"Making the connection: UWS professor launches tutoring platform for Ukrainian students"
Shelley Nelson, first place, sports feature story for
"Superior's only baseball Hall of Famer headlines new exhibit"
Melinda Lavine, first place, enterprise/interpretive reporting for
"How COVID-19 affected Northland tattoo industry"
Maria Lockwood, first place, business coverage Jed Carlson, first place, spot news photo for
"Warehouses burn"
Jed Carlson, first place, photo gallery for
"'Tenacious and strong:' Superior High School's Class of 2022 overcomes four years of uncertainty"
Telegram staff, second place, general excellence Telegram staff, second place, best front page Jed Carlson and Maria Lockwood, second place, all-around newspaper photography Maria Lockwood, second place, feature story (non-profile) for
"Social media helps get Douglas County dog home"
Jon Nowacki, second place, sports feature story for
"Prep football: Superior’s Rick “Stan” Kennelly to be inducted into Wisconsin coaching hall of fame"
Maria Lockwood, second place, reporting on local education Jed Carlson, second place, sports feature photo for
"Night of champions"
Jed Carlson, second place, artistic photo for
"Stillness in the air"
The Spartan football team celebrates with Braelyn Whitford, 13, center, after she spiked the ball in the end zone during Champions Camp at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex in Superior on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. The photo received second place in the sports feature photo category of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association's annual Better Newspaper Contest.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jamey Malcomb, third place, sports news story for
"Prep softball: Revenge-minded Superior blanks Proctor for LSC title"
Telegram staff, third place, breaking news for
coverage of the Superior warehouse fires
Shelley Nelson, third place, reporting on local government Jed Carlson, third place, general news photo for
"Honoring the fallen"
Jed Carlson, third place, spot news photo for
"2-month-old infant dies after crash"
Jed Carlson, third place, sports action photo for
"Taking a tumble"
Jed Carlson, third place, feature photo for
"Curious squirrel"
Jed Carlson, third place, photo essay for
"Busy day on the Brule"
Jed Carlson, third place, photo gallery for
"Photos: Stillness settles over Billings Park between rain showers"
The banner was really the only thing slowing down the Tigers in the first half of Northwestern’s season opener with Ashland as quarterback Luke Sedin (4) tries to pull the paper off his helmet as he runs to mid-field after getting announced before the game at Gordon L. Nelson Field in Maple on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Photographer Jed Carlson received an honorable mention in the sports feature photo category for this photo in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association's annual Better Newspaper Contest.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Maria Lockwood, honorable mention, feature story (profile) for
"A heartful handful: John 'Doc' Lange remembered for his giving ways"
Jon Nowacki, honorable mention, sports feature story for
"Inline skating: Superior's Cragin has skated every NorthShore Inline Marathon and isn't stopping now"
Jed Carlson, honorable mention, sports feature photo for
"Banner entrance"
Jed Carlson, honorable mention, feature photo for
"Festive decor"
Telegram staff, honorable mention, Bill Payne Award for "Tap on Tower" Scott Blatchford, Rachel Poser, Jed Carlson and staff, honorable mention, best multiple advertiser spread for "Congratulations Superior softball"
A chipmunk stays dry as it takes cover in the trees off a trail in Billings Park as another rain shower moved into Superior Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. This photo received second place in the artistic photo category and was also part of a photo gallery that earned third place honors from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Superior firefighter Jon Webber, left, shoves a screwdriver into the ground before placing a flag in the hole outside the Superior Fire Department Headquarters on Tower Avenue on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Jed Carlson received third place honors in the general news photo category of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association's annual Better Newspaper Contest for this photo.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
A Wisconsin State Patrol officer takes photographs at the scene of a crash where a person was killed along East Second Street in Superior on Friday, July 15, 2022. The photo received a third place award in the spot news category from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
A snow-covered squirrel looks up from eating sunflower seeds from a feeder Monday morning, Feb. 21, 2022, in Superior’s Central Park neighborhood while snow continues to fall. Photographer Jed Carlson earned a third place award in the feature photo category for this photo from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Maddie Kraemer, left, looks back at her line as she gets ready to cast while Travis Johnson works a spot under a downed tree near Cty. Rd. FF, just north of the Lenroot Ledges on the Brule River on Saturday, July 9, 2022. This photo was part of a photo essay that received third place for Jed Carlson from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Randy Freeman, the facilities manager at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center, cuts string to tie down Santa Claus while he decorates the M60A3 Main Battle Tank in front of the Bong Center in Superior on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Jed Carlson received an honorable mention in the feature photo category for this photo in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association's annual Better Newspaper Contest.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.