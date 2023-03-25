Superior Telegram named Best of Division by Wisconsin Newspaper Association

MADISON — The Superior Telegram was named Best of Division in its circulation category on Friday, March 24 in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association's 2021-2022 Better Newspaper Contest.

The winners were announced during the WNA Convention Friday in Madison.

The Telegram received the following awards.

Among all weeklies

From left, Superior Telegram regional editor Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten and photographer Jed Carlson pose with the Telegram's Best of Division award on Friday, March 24, 2023 at the Madison Concourse Hotel. Contributed / Dan Vandenhouten

Scott Blatchford and creative team, first place, best restaurant ad for "Keyport Liquor and Lounge"

Scott Blatchford and creative team, second place, best ad idea (series) for "Greenwood Cemetery branding campaign"

Marcy Nickel, Scott Blatchford, Jed Carlson, Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten, second place, best use of local photography for "All Area Team"

Megan Keller and creative team, third place, best newspaper promotion for "Meet Your Team"

A pair of Superior firefighters walk back to a burning warehouse in Superior’s North End Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. This photo earned first place in the spot news category in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association's Better Newspaper Contest. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Among weekly newspapers with circulation from 2,250 to 4,499

The Spartan football team celebrates with Braelyn Whitford, 13, center, after she spiked the ball in the end zone during Champions Camp at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex in Superior on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. The photo received second place in the sports feature photo category of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association's annual Better Newspaper Contest. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The banner was really the only thing slowing down the Tigers in the first half of Northwestern’s season opener with Ashland as quarterback Luke Sedin (4) tries to pull the paper off his helmet as he runs to mid-field after getting announced before the game at Gordon L. Nelson Field in Maple on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Photographer Jed Carlson received an honorable mention in the sports feature photo category for this photo in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association's annual Better Newspaper Contest. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

A chipmunk stays dry as it takes cover in the trees off a trail in Billings Park as another rain shower moved into Superior Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. This photo received second place in the artistic photo category and was also part of a photo gallery that earned third place honors from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior firefighter Jon Webber, left, shoves a screwdriver into the ground before placing a flag in the hole outside the Superior Fire Department Headquarters on Tower Avenue on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Jed Carlson received third place honors in the general news photo category of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association's annual Better Newspaper Contest for this photo. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

A Wisconsin State Patrol officer takes photographs at the scene of a crash where a person was killed along East Second Street in Superior on Friday, July 15, 2022. The photo received a third place award in the spot news category from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

A snow-covered squirrel looks up from eating sunflower seeds from a feeder Monday morning, Feb. 21, 2022, in Superior’s Central Park neighborhood while snow continues to fall. Photographer Jed Carlson earned a third place award in the feature photo category for this photo from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Maddie Kraemer, left, looks back at her line as she gets ready to cast while Travis Johnson works a spot under a downed tree near Cty. Rd. FF, just north of the Lenroot Ledges on the Brule River on Saturday, July 9, 2022. This photo was part of a photo essay that received third place for Jed Carlson from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram