Superior summer food program announces meal sites, times

Free meals are available to all children ages 18 and under.

Food services staff prepare hot lunches
Food services staff prepare hot lunches for delivery Thursday morning, July 14, 2022, at Superior High School. The Superior School District will again provide free meals to children age 18 through the summer food program.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
Maria Lockwood
By Maria Lockwood
Today at 2:00 PM

SUPERIOR — The School District of Superior will provide free meals to children ages 18 and younger at community sites and city parks this summer. Lunch will be served up at the following community stops from June 12 to Aug. 24, Monday through Friday:

  • Lakeside Terrace, 11-11:20 a.m.
  • Catlin Courts, 11:40 a.m. to noon
  • Bartley Manor, 12:20-12:40 p.m.
  • Aspen Courts, 1-1:30 p.m.

Both lunch and snacks will be provided at the following city parks from June 19 to Aug. 18, Monday through Friday: 18 Oaks Park, Billings Park, Central Park, Hammond Park, Wade Bowl and Webster Dream Park. Lunch will be served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and snacks from 4-4:30 p.m. at each site.
During summer school, Superior Middle School will serve free lunch from 11:25-11:45 a.m. and snacks from 3-3:30 p.m.

All children are welcome; they do not need to live in or be enrolled in the district. Meals must be consumed on site. Visit the Superior School District website or the School District of Superior Food Service Facebook page for more information.

